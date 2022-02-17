Portage Lions calling to make sure people are OK

Portage Lions are reaching out to people living alone to make sure they are OK and not in need of immediate assistance.

No One Alone is a wellness/safety check telephone program started in September and the Lions are looking to grow the program to reach as many people as possible. Portage Lions Charter member Emil Mravik is spearheading it.

“You know when you’re talking to someone on the phone you can hear it in their voice if they are doing well or if they are sick,” Mravik said. “We can call anyone across the United States. If you have a loved one living in California we can add them to the list and give them a check-up phone call to make sure they’re OK.”

Mravik has been a part of the Lions since 1968.

“This began after seeing major storms last year like tornadoes and families having trouble finding loved ones,” Mravik said. “It has grown and is benefiting the community.”

Mravik said he knows of people who have passed away at home and because they live alone the family did not find out until a week or two later.

“I have called people and when I get no response we call a caregiver and ask them to check on the person,” Mravik said. “If that person can’t be reached, we would contact the police for a wellness check.”

Mravik has a caregiver phone number for everyone who is a part of No One Alone. Mravik will call the caregiver, which could be a neighbor of a nearby family member to check in on the person.

The phone calls are simple and don’t cost recipients anything.

“I make the calls between 9 and 10 in the morning to check on the few people that I have,” Mravik said. “It’s not a long phone call. It’s ‘good morning, how are you doing?’ and then a short chat to make sure they’re OK.”

Phone calls are made starting at 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday and start at noon on Sundays. Mravik wants the list to grow to start making more phone calls to connect with more people and as the list grows there are volunteers on standby to help make the phone calls.

Mravik keeps track of the calls with short notations including if someone is doing well or if they are going to be out of town.

“I’ve got cell phone numbers too so I can check on people if they’re not going to be home,” Mravik said. “All I want to know when talking to these people is ‘Are you OK?'"

As a member of the Lions, Mravik was instrumental in bringing eye screening to the community. Screenings began in 1999 and since then 12,000 young people in Portage, Baraboo, Columbus, Rio and Pardeeville have been screened. Of those screenings, 850 needed referrals, which could mean needing glasses.

“It is best to screen children early to catch vision issues,” Mravik said.

This is all a part of the role of the Portage Lions in the community.

“The Lions Club is a service club that does things in the community to better and help the community,” Mravik said.

To enroll someone in the No One Alone program call Mravik at 608-742-3588 with the person’s name and phone number. He will then contact the person and get them enrolled.

