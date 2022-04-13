Portage Lions Club to host Saturday Easter egg hunt

This weekend, the hunt is on in Portage.

On Saturday morning, members of the Portage Lions Club will hide thousands of foil wrapped chocolate eggs on the grounds of Woodridge and John Muir Schools for local children to come collect, continuing a tradition of nearly 50 years.

The event will start at 10 a.m., with kids separated into four groups: 1-3 year olds, 4-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds, and 9-11 year olds. Each group will search for eggs in different areas.

Along with parents and guardians, Lions Club members, the Lions Club mascot, and the Easter Bunny himself will be supervising the event to ensure “there’s no shenanigans going on,” according to Club President Jerry Thompson.

Thompson added that Club members will carry some of the chocolate eggs in their pockets, to be sure that each kid gets to take home a fair amount.

“If there’s a shy person there, we’re going to make sure that little kid gets a handful of eggs,” he said. “No one’s going to be shorted.”

Though it is an egg “hunt,” the event is set up more like a harvest. Rather than hiding the eggs, the Club members distributing them will be leaving them out in the open.

As far as attendance goes, Thompson said it’s “anyone’s guess” as to how many children show up for the hunt. The short nature of the hunt, he added, may help the event attract more people.

“It should take about 10 minutes,” he said “It’s just a matter of who wants to come and run around for a couple minutes and get some chocolate Easter eggs.”

In addition to the little chocolate eggs, the local Pizza Ranch has pitched in for the event, donating around 180 plastic eggs filled with treats, trinkets, and coupons, which Club members will hand out throughout the event.

“It’s just a nice family type situation,” said Thompson. “It’s just our way of giving back to the community that’s been so generous to us.”

Each egg hunter will need to bring their own basket or sack to carry their own eggs. In the event of inclement weather, the Club will hand out the eggs drive-thru style, as they did last year. According to Thompson, this left a lot of eggs unclaimed as fewer children came to collect them.

The current forecast for Saturday doesn’t call for any type of precipitation, so Thompson is hopeful that the kids can come traverse the school grounds and hunt the way they have in past years.

Rain or shine, after over two years spent mainly indoors, he has one priority with this event.

“Let the kids have a good time,” said Thompson.