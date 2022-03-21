Portage Lions preparing for return of radio auction

After a two-year hiatus, the Portage Lions Club’s Radio Auction returns on Saturday with over 600 items up for auction.

The auction is the Lions largest fundraiser throughout the year. This year there are a number of hot-ticket items, including gym memberships, signed sports memorabilia and a plethora of gift cards. The booklet with items can be found online or the printed 20-page booklets can be picked up at the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 104 W. Cook St.

“Bid high and bid often,” Nancy Schaper said. “That’s what people need to know for the upcoming auction on Saturday.”

For More Information The Portage Lions 45th Radio Auction starts at noon on March 26. Tune into 1350 AM WPDR starting at noon to listen to the auction and call 608-745-0859 to find out the latest bids on any item. You can make your bid by giving you name, phone number and desired bid. Bidding can also be done in person at the Portage VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins Street. All bids are final with winners announced from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and winning items can be picked up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the VFW Hall. Auction booklets with all auction items can be viewed online or by picking up a paper copy at the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Cook Street.

Schaper is a director for the Lions Club and has been involved in many different auctions but this one will be a little different. This year will mark the 45th Radio Auction after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, the radio auction has been hosted by St. Mary's Church, however the church is being renovated and does not have the facility available for this year's auction.

“For 20 years we held the Radio Auction at St. Mary’s Church,” Schaper said. “However, since the building is under construction we needed to find a new home. We wanted to have it at St. Mary’s, but it’s difficult to have a radio auction where people call in to bid if there are no phone lines."

Schaper said Dave DuVall of the Portage VFW stepped in and volunteered the Portage VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins St., to host the auction this year. The auction can be followed on 1350 AM WPDR from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Dave was great when he stepped and donated the VFW Hall for the auction,” Schaper said.

In-person bidding will also be an option at the VFW Hall, however those bids close at 3:30 p.m. to allow radio listeners to be the final half hour of phone bids.

Auction items are currently on display at 307 DeWitt St. in downtown Portage. Earlier this month, Lions member Heather Smith, along with Schaper and club president Jerry Thompson, set up the display.

The three Lions continued to rearrange items to make them as appealing to people walking down DeWitt Street.

“Nancy is the real reason all this stuff comes together and works so well,” Smith said.

The booklet lists all 623 items up for auction on Saturday. The top item is a six-week challenge fitness consultation including nutrition, personal training sessions with 24/7 hour access valued at $600.

Schaper said she’s a proud UW-Madison alumni and was getting a closer look at a pair of autographed Badgers items — a football signed by Badgers coach Paul Chryst and a Badgers basketball autographed by men's basketball coach Greg Gard.

“There’s also a football signed by members of the 2021 Green Bay Packers with the certificate of authenticity,” Schaper said.

Proceeds from the auction are used by the Lions for other local projects including preschool vision testing and eye exams and held with funds for events later this year including donations to the Christmas Caring Tree and the Portage Food Pantry.

The Portage Lions have a number of other events planned this year including an Easter Egg Hunt held on April 16, Concert at the Portage on June 8, Annual Stuff the Bus with school supplies in August and Taste of Portage on Aug. 26 and 27.

Schaper said after the two year hiatus, the Lions are back and she is glad to be working in the community.

“It feels good to be setting up for the auction,” Schaper said. “It’s really nice to get back doing things in the community.”

