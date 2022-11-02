 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage man allegedly takes vehicle without owner's consent

A Portage man was arrested after he allegedly took a car from a victim over the weekend and then attempted to return it to the owner.

Shane M. Duckwitz, 43, has been charged with felony operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and violating a court order restricting operating privilege with ignition interlock device.

If convicted Duckwitz faces a maximum of three years in prison followed by up to three years of extended supervision for the felony charge.

Duckwitz is also facing five counts of felony bail jumping linked to a number of Columbia County cases.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Oct. 31:

On Oct. 30 a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a home in Pacific. The victim told the officer that they went to bed the night before with their 2022 Dodge Ram parked in the driveway.

The victim told the officer they woke up around 4 a.m. and the vehicle was gone. Around 9:30 a.m. that same day Duckwitz had allegedly texted the victim to say he had their vehicle. The victim contacted the sheriff’s deputy that Duckwitz had the vehicle and was heading back to the home.

A sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle on Highway 22 near Pardeeville and initiated a traffic stop. Court records show Duckwitz’s license was revoked and was required to have an ignition interlock device installed in any car he drove.

Duckwitz is set to be back in Columbia County Court on Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing.

