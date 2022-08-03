Portage man allegedly threatened officer with shovel

A Portage man remains in custody after being arrested for threatening a police officer by wielding a shovel as a baseball bat.

Christopher J. Denman, 40, is charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Denman is also facing misdemeanor resisting an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Denman was in court for his initial appearance on July 29. Online records show Denman remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint filed on July 29:

A Portage Police Detective saw Denman walking on West Carroll Street in the city. The detective knew Denman had an active warrant for his arrest.

A Portage Sergeant arrived at the scene and as he approached Denman, Denman allegedly turned and ran away. Both officers followed him as he fled but eventually they lost sight of him.

Law enforcement eventually saw Denman near Neil’s Winehouse on West Pleasant Street. An officer yelled “Christopher” at Denman and Denman ran away again.

A Columbia County Sheriff K-9 unit had also arrived on the scene and caught up with Denman on MacFarlane Road. The sheriff’s sergeant was with his canine partner chasing Denman as well.

When the officer caught up with Denman, Denman was swinging a shovel. The detective alleged Denman was holding the shovel like a baseball bat. Denman was saying something but the officer could not understand him. A witness told police they saw the confrontation with Denman swinging a shovel at an officer.

One officer drew a taser and another had a firearm drawn before Denman was detained. When Denman was searched officers allegedly found a clear plastic bag with a number of small plastic bags inside. There was allegedly suspected drug residue but the bags were empty.

At that point Denman allegedly said, “See, I don’t have anything on me.” One of the officers believed Denman had hidden the drugs during the pursuit. Officers then searched an open shed in the area of West Pleasant Street. They allegedly found plastic bags in the shed that matched what Denman had when searched.

The complaint alleges a plastic bag with 5.1 grams of methamphetamine was found about 10 feet from where he was arrested.

Denman is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Courthouse in September for a pre-trial conference.