Portage man charged for allegedly forcing woman into bathroom, threatening her

Portage Police arrested a man following a report of him forcing a woman into a bathroom and allegedly threatening to kill her if she called the police.

Nathan L. Schultz, 41, Portage, remains in custody in Columbia County on $20,000 cash bond. He is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.

Schultz is also facing three counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. All seven counts in this case have a repeater modifier, which if convicted could lead to a harsher sentence.

At his initial appearance on March 23, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Schultz's cash bond at $20,000 and standard felony conditions. During the appearance Schultz waived time limits for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint filed on March 23:

A Portage Police officer spoke with a woman early on March 19 around 12:30 a.m. The officer reported the woman, identified as the victim in the complaint, had two black eyes with swelling around the eyes and was walking with a limp.

The victim was visiting Schultz, and he had allegedly beat her up and all the injuries were from that evening. She told the officer she called 911 multiple times that day and alleged that Schultz threatened to kill her.

The complaint alleges Schultz held the victim against her will in a bathroom when law enforcement responded to the 911 calls.

The victim told police Schultz had slapped her across the face and was punching her in the face and the ribs over several hours. Schultz allegedly punched her over 20 times. He allegedly held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her, the complaint said.

Schultz allegedly put both his hands on the woman's throat. The victim told police she was unable to breathe. The victim also alleged that Schultz threw a pair of scissors at her and told her to kill herself.

When Schultz fell asleep, the woman left the residence in her vehicle and called law enforcement. Portage Police then took Schultz into custody. A Portage Police officer went into the residence where the victim showed the officer the steak knife, the complaint said.

The officer reported no blood on the bed sheets but did see red stains on the mattress.

The complaint states a Portage Police officer did go to Schultz’s residence the day before but Schultz said he and his son were the only ones in the home. The officer checked the registration on a vehicle outside Schultz’s home, and it was registered to the victim, the complaint said.

Schultz is set to be back in Columbia County Courthouse on May 4.

