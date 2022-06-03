Portage man charged with 9th OWI

A Portage man was pulled over for having an expired registration and was later charged with operating while intoxicated, his ninth offense since 1990.

David H. Maher, 49, faces his ninth OWI charge in 32 years. If convicted he faces up to 7½ years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision and fines up to $25,000.

Online records show Maher has posted his $500 cash bond and was out of custody on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint filed on June 1, Maher was allegedly driving a vehicle on Adams Street in Portage on May 28. A Portage Police officer saw the vehicle and noted the vehicle's registration expired on April 13.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with Maher. The officer reported Maher’s speech was slow, deliberate, thick and slurred when he spoke with the officer. The complaint alleges Maher told the officer he had eight prior OWI convictions.

At that point the officer asked Maher if he had consumed any alcohol beverages that night and Maher allegedly said he had consumed one alcoholic drink earlier in the day.

The officer administered a number of field sobriety tests and reported Maher exhibited a number of standardized clues of intoxication during the tests. A preliminary breath test showed a result of 0.128 blood alcohol content.

Maher is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Courthouse on July 5 for a pre-trial conference.

