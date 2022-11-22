Portage man charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

A Portage man is facing serious drug trafficking accusations in Columbia County after police were called to an apartment and allegedly found three pounds of marijuana — this after arriving to find the man pinning a victim to the ground.

Ronald A. Willison, 31, is facing one count of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession with intent to deliver THC between 1,000 and 2,500 grams. The THC charge comes with a modifier of possession of a controlled substance on or near a certain place.

If convicted on the drug charges, Willison faces over 6½ years in prison followed by 7 years of extended supervision.

Willison has also been charged with strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment. Court records show he has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident in Portage earlier this month.

Online records show Willison is no longer in custody. At his initial appearance on Nov. 11, Willison’s signature bond was set at $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 11:

A Portage police officer responded to a call at an apartment on West Carroll Street on Nov. 8. When the officer approached the apartment they could allegedly see Willison pinning the victim to the ground. Willison got off the victim when the officer announced themselves.

The victim and Willison had allegedly gotten into an argument at a bar that night that continued after they arrived at the apartment. The complaint alleges when the victim attempted to leave, Willison took them to the ground and began choking and yelling at the victim.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of the apartment in the early hours of Nov. 9. The officers reported finding firearms, a bong, smoking pipes, a grinder, scales and $6,810 along with 1,371 grams of marijuana or just over 3 pounds. There was also 41 THC vaping cartridges and 189.7 grams of THC wax found in the apartment.

A pre-trial conference and return date are scheduled for January.