Portage man charged with sexual assault of child

A Portage man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at his apartment.

Alexander R. Rodriguez, 19, is facing one felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. If convicted Rodriguez faces up to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision with a possible $100,000 fine.

Online court records show the criminal complaint was filed on July 20. Rodriguez was in court for an initial appearance where his cash bond was set at $2,500. Two days later he posted that cash bond and was released from custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a Portage police officer spoke with the 14-year-old victim on July 16. The victim told the officer Rodriguez used to work with the victim and recently he invited this person over to his apartment on West Slifer Street.

The victim and a cousin went to the apartment on July 15. Rodriguez’s roommate brought alcohol and marijuana for the group. The victim admitted drinking half a wine cooler and smoking a little marijuana.

The victim said they wanted to lay down and Rodriguez laid with the victim on a bed. He took off his shirt and started kissing the victim. Rodriguez allegedly assaulted the victim including grabbing the victim by the hair for oral sex.

The victim reported they were scared and kept quiet while this happened.

The complaint alleges Rodriguez admitted picking up the victim and bringing them to his apartment when questioned by police. He also admitted he and the victim drank alcohol and smoked marijuana.

Rodriguez allegedly said he was very high and very drunk, and that all he could remember was the victim giving him oral sex. He also admitted to knowing the victim was 14.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be back in court in August for a pre-trial conference.