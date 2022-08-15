Portage man pleads no contest to false imprisonment, battery

Nathan Schultz has been found guilty of false imprisonment after pleading no contest in Columbia County Court.

In June, Schultz, 42, Portage, pleaded no contest to a single felony count of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery. Both counts have a modifier of repeater which could lead to a harsher sentence when Schultz is sentenced.

He faces three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for the false imprisonment count, not including the additional time as a repeater.

Schultz was also facing felony counts intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation along with two counts of bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Those counts were dismissed but read in for sentencing purposes.

Online records show Schultz is still in custody after his cash bond was set at $20,000 back in March following his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint filed on March 23:

A Portage Police officer spoke with a woman early on March 19 around 12:30 a.m. The officer reported the woman, identified as the victim in the complaint, had two black eyes with swelling around the eyes and was walking with a limp.

The victim was visiting Schultz, and he had allegedly beat her up and all the injuries were from that evening. She told the officer she called 911 multiple times that day and alleged that Schultz threatened to kill her.

The complaint alleges Schultz held the victim against her will in a bathroom when law enforcement responded to the 911 calls.

The victim told police Schultz had slapped her across the face and was punching her in the face and the ribs over several hours. Schultz allegedly punched her over 20 times. He allegedly held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her, the complaint said.

Schultz allegedly put both his hands on the woman’s throat. The victim told police she was unable to breathe. The victim also alleged that Schultz threw a pair of scissors at her and told her to kill herself.

When Schultz fell asleep, the woman left the residence in her vehicle and called law enforcement. Portage Police then took Schultz into custody. A Portage Police officer went into the residence where the victim showed the officer the steak knife, the complaint said. The officer reported no blood on the bed sheets but did see red stains on the mattress.

The complaint states a Portage Police officer went to Schultz’s residence the day before but Schultz said he and his son were the only ones in the home. The officer checked the registration on a vehicle outside Schultz’s home, and it was registered to the victim, the complaint said.

A sentencing hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 13 in front of Judge Todd Hepler in Columbia County.