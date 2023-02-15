A man sat in court on Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault of a child under 16 years old in the Columbia County Courthouse.

Alexander R. Rodriguez, 20, Portage, could face up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision if found guilty.

Rodriguez allegedly assaulted the 14-year-old at his apartment last year. He remains out on $2,500 cash bond that was set back in July 2022.

On Wednesday morning Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea while sitting next to his attorney Armand Schonscheck.

There is a plea hearing scheduled in Columbia County for March 1. Schonscheck told Judge W. Andrew Voigt that he expected arguments at the sentencing hearing which is why he requested a plea date set and not a plea/sentencing hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Margaret Anne Sorrentino explained during the hearing that the victim’s family would like this case to be concluded as soon as possible.

Voigt explained that after the plea hearing in March, it would most likely be between six and 10 weeks before the sentencing hearing is held. That time-frame is to give the pre-sentence investigation time to be completed.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on July 20, 2022:

A Portage police officer spoke with the 14-year-old victim on July 16. The victim told the officer Rodriguez used to work with the victim and recently he invited this person over to his apartment on West Slifer Street.

The victim and a cousin went to the apartment on July 15. Rodriguez’s roommate brought alcohol and marijuana for the group. The victim admitted drinking half a wine cooler and smoking a little marijuana.

The victim said they wanted to lay down and Rodriguez laid with the victim on a bed. He took off his shirt and started kissing the victim. Rodriguez allegedly assaulted the victim including grabbing the victim by the hair for oral sex.

The victim reported being scared and kept quiet while this happened.

The complaint alleges Rodriguez admitted picking up the victim and bringing them to his apartment when questioned by police. He also admitted he and the victim drank alcohol and smoked marijuana.

Rodriguez allegedly said he was very high and very drunk, and that all he could remember was the victim performing oral sex. He also admitted to knowing the victim was 14.