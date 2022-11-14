Portage mayor apologizes to city staff for his behavior

Portage’s mayor recently apologized to Portage city employees and admitted to abusing his authority with behavior that could be seen as intimidating staff.

Mayor Mitchel Craig made a public apology on Thursday evening related to an incident that occurred back in September when he attempted to get permits approved without going through the proper city procedures.

It all became known to the public on Thursday during the city council meeting with Craig issuing a public apology for overstepping his authority as mayor and intimidating city staff. Craig apologized directly to City Administrator Shawn Murphy and Public Works Director Phil Livingston.

“In my opinion my actions were unprofessional,” Craig said.

Murphy said in an interview on Monday that he was given a three-day suspension related to an insubordination allegation back in September. He then filed a grievance with the city in September. It had not been addressed by Craig, so Murphy requested an impartial hearing officer to be appointed to handle the grievance.

Portage’s Personnel Policies and Procedures manual allows for grievances to be heard; however, Murphy said he has withdrawn his grievance following Craig’s apology on Thursday.

Craig said during the apology that he was retracting Murphy’s three-day suspension and allegations of insubordination.

“Behavior that could be viewed as intimidating is not acceptable for a workplace and that I will not act in that way, or tolerate others acting in that way going forward,” Craig said while reading from a prepared statement.

Craig apologized to Murphy for the incident and following suspension and apologized to Livingston for attempting to overrule his authority.

“I overstepped my authority when I overrode Mr. Livingston in issuing special conditions on permits to a developer,” Craig said. “I assured Mr. Livingston that I would never override his authority again.”

The permits were for erosion control and had not been approved and issued due to outstanding issues the applicant had with the city.

The entire apology is available to view on Wiscnews.com.

Craig was elected, with no prior elected office experience, to the mayor’s office in April and is serving the first of his three-year term. During the campaign Craig made comments on multiple occasions stating that city staff should be working for the people of Portage and not the other way around.

“We have a system where city government employees make decisions for the citizens and then tell them what the city is going to do,” Craig said in an interview in May.

“The city is very fortunate that we have a qualified staff,” Craig said on Thursday night. “They were hired to do their jobs and I will not intervene.”

Craig added he plans on addressing all city staff in the near future and begin leading by example to make sure city ordinances and protocols are followed going forward.

Murphy and Craig hoped they could move past this moment and continue working together to move Portage forward.

“Our relationship has vastly improved,” Murphy said. “I’m happy to put this behind us.”