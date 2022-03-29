Portage mayor candidates face off before election

The two candidates for Portage mayor weighed in on how to grow the city, improve roads and spend federal pandemic stimulus money at a debate Monday night.

Mayor Rick Dodd and Mitchel Craig went back and forth on a number of issues at Portage City Hall for the debate sponsored by Portage Area Chamber of Commerce. Dodd was first elected as mayor in 2016. Craig owns Craig’s Popcorn Corner in downtown Portage.

The debate was moderated by Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson. The first question she asked was how can Portage move forward.

Dodd said the key to moving Portage forward is with economic growth and housing growth. Craig said the best way to move forward is to be aggressive when attracting businesses.

Craig explained he has talked with citizens, and they want to see Portage attracting new businesses. It was his message throughout the evening that he would always talk to citizens when making decisions.

Craig also said he believes there is a lack of transparency by the city government. He promised if elected he would do a monthly podcast explaining what the city has been doing over the last month.

Hanson asked the candidates about housing and how to expand housing in Portage. Both candidates said the Northside Development, which is in its very early planning stages, is a benefit but disagreed on what type of housing should be built.

Dodd said the plans include over 90 lots with different types of housing including single-family homes and multi-family homes. He said the development could have 700-square-foot homes and homes as big as 7,000 square feet.

Craig said he would talk to citizens about what housing they would like. Dodd disagreed and said the developers will choose the housing and the city government will not get in the way of what houses will be built.

The city of Portage is set to receive around $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Hanson asked how the candidates think that money should be spent.

Dodd said the City Council recently formed an ad-hoc advisory committee on how the funds should be spent. The committee members includes Dodd, Ald. Dennis Nachreiner, a pair of citizens and a number of city employees.

“We are definitely probably going to set aside a portion of that money for lead pipe services,” Dodd said. He added this will be on private property to help replace lead pipes and lead pipe laterals in the water system across the city.

“Lead pipes definitely have to get out of the city,” Dodd said. “One of the ideas that is floating is to turn City Hall a little more green with LED lighting.”

Craig’s answer was a single word: Roads.

“I would give the citizens what they wanted and use all the money to fix roads,” Craig said.

“The number one complaint in this city is about roads. That’s what people care about, that’s what they drive on every single day,” Craig said earlier in the debate. “Everything else is way down on the list.”

Dodd said the city has 55 miles of road and that $1.1 million would fix about a half mile of roadway.

Hanson asked the candidates about the aging Public Works building. She said due to its condition and age, it may become uninsurable in the future and will need to be replaced. She said it could cost up to $7 million to replace the facility and asked how they would fund the building of a new facility.

Craig said he would rely on the advice of others on how to handle that after previously stating the city should avoid borrowing money for projects.

“That’s a really good question,” Craig said. “That is an exuberant amount of money for the citizens of Portage. I’ve always said I’m not always the smartest person in the room. I would have to consult with different people and get advice from different people in the community as to what the best way to pay for that.”

Dodd said there are national programs that would lend the city the money that would be paid back over 40 years. He said that would be the only feasible way to build the Public Works facility.

Earlier in the debate, Hanson asked about how the candidates would handle criticism if elected. Craig and Dodd both said they have no problem with criticism.

“I have absolutely no problem with criticism, it makes you a better person,” Craig said.

“I fully endorse constructive criticism, but there is a lot of negative comments that come out that is very disturbing to me personally because there is nobody that has a better love for the city than I do,” Dodd said. “The reality is that there is never going to be 100% agreement between all the citizens of Portage on where we should work for, what we should work on and how we should get it accomplished.”

The race for mayor along with four alderperson seats will be on the April 5 ballot for Portage voters along with the municipal judge race and County Board seats.

