Portage Mayor Candidates focus on infrastructure

Portage Mayoral candidates met virtually on Zoom on Monday night and answered questions submitted by voters in a forum leading up to Tuesday's primary election.

The forum was organized by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce and executive director Marianne Hanson moderated the forum.

Mayor Rick Dodd and Mitchel Craig read their responses and Kyle Little, who was unable to attend the event, allowed Nina Dietenberger to read his statements. All three candidates were given the questions last week to prepare their answers.

The top two vote getters in the primary election will advance to the general election on April 12.

The first question of the evening asked the candidates what is the top issue facing Portage.

Craig and Little said they believed the No. 1 issue is the city's aging infrastructure. Craig said he wanted to meet with department heads in the city government and draw up a five-year and 10-year plan.

Little’s response said economic development is linked to infrastructure and that includes clean water, bridges and roads.

Dodd said growth is the top issue facing the city and that more housing is needed along with growing the tax base will help the city.

The next question asked the candidates how will they bring in better paying jobs to the area.

Craig said there is a good climate for business in Portage stating, “We have a good balance of industry and small business and that is what helped us survive the last two years in the pandemic.”

He disagreed that there aren't enough good-paying jobs in Portage.

“You can look around right now and at the jobs available, its’ pretty easy to find a job right anywhere between $18 and $25 an hour with a signing bonus,” Craig said. He added new housing is needed for these workers.

“Our policy for new and expanding business is streamlined to make the process simple and faster. Some of the out of state businesses comment on what a pleasure it was to work with our staff compared to other municipalities,” Dodd said. He also commented on the recent housing study which found about 1,700 people commute to Portage to work every day.

“One of the best ways to increase the business climate is to increase the affordable housing available for workers,” Dodd said. “Businesses would be able to retain high performing employees because they would have ties within the community.”

Little’s response was what he called the smart growth policy, “Taking a strategic approach to growth with clear targets both in the public and private sector. Then there is investment, support for the enterprise and entrepreneur.”

Hanson asked about taxes and the potential for cutting services.

Dodd said the city looks at the operational budget every year to get an overview of funds and services. He added a recent study found that Portage’s mill rate, the property tax dollars levied per $1,000 of equalized property value, remains lower than nearby municipalities such as Baraboo, Monroe and Reedsburg.

Craig said the city should never cut services and there is no reason to raise taxes to retain the level of service the taxpayer gets. Little’s response was sustainable economic development is important to bring in a new tax base so to not burden the existing taxpayers.

All three candidates agreed that it is good to borrow money for major infrastructure projects such as the two-year project on Wisconsin Street and DeWitt Street.

Other questions focused on city ordinances and enforcement to clean up properties around the city. Dodd and Little stated they were in favor of better enforcement of the current ordinances while Craig said he was in favor of drafting stricter ordinances.

The city of Portage is set to receive just over $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Hanson asked the candidates how they think the money should be spent.

“one hundred percent into affordable residential development and to assist those developers,” Dietenberger said while reading Little’s pre-written response. Little also suggested the tax revenue from the developments could then be used to fund infrastructure projects.

“Infrastructure is going to be a major part of these projects,” Dodd said. “With Portage being the third oldest community in the state, we have many lead pipe water laterals. Putting aside a portion of the ARPA funds to replace lead water laterals is just one idea.”

Craig agreed that infrastructure is key.

“I would suggest putting all the money into roads,” Craig stated. “It’s without a doubt the No. 1 complaint you hear from citizens every single day.”

Hanson also asked about the efforts of a group raising funds to renovate the Grandstand at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, which is owned by the city. Dodd said there is a long-term plan with the grandstand but added it needs to be used more than just once throughout the year. Little agreed and said there are grant options available to raise the funds. Craig explained that he would need to talk with people on both sides of the issue before making any decision on the grandstand.

Hanson said the full forum would be available online for voters to view at a later date. She added there could be another forum like the one on Monday night with the two candidates in the general election in April.

