Portage Mayor learning a lot in first month on job

A month into the office, Portage Mayor Mitch Craig is learning how the operations of municipal government differ from the business world.

Craig was raised in Portage after his family moved to the city when he was 12. He now owns and operates Craig’s Popcorn Corner as the third generation to run the business. He defeated incumbent Rick Dodd, who served two three-year terms as mayor, in the April election with about 59% of the vote.

“I never saw myself running for public office or working for the government,” Craig said during an interview Thursday.

But now that he does, he has learned a lot about the process of government and the rules that need to be followed according to city and county ordinances, along with state statutes.

“In business, if you have what you think is a good idea, you can figure out a way to implement it,” Craig said. “In government, there are a lot of rules and regulations that need to be followed, and ideas need to go through committees before getting approved, and it takes work to get people to agree on a new idea. The biggest challenge so far is working with those regulations.”

While he was running for mayor, Craig would often state that the people of Portage are integral to the city and should have more of a say in decisions city government make. During the campaign when he said city government, Craig was referring to City Hall employees.

“The greatest asset Portage has is its people,” Craig said. He added he is working for them to make sure the City Hall employees are doing what is best for the people and not what city government employees want.

Craig called for more transparency at City Hall when running for office. He said the city government workers should be working for the citizens not the other way around. Now part of the city government, he maintains that belief.

“We have a system where city government employees make decisions for the citizens and then tell them what the city is going to do,” Craig said. “It would be better to get ideas from the citizens and then make decisions based on those ideas. The way it is now, with little input from citizens, we may be missing out on great ideas from community members.”

Craig said he is working with the Legislative and Regulatory Committee to give the mayor more input on issues.

“The mayor needs to have more say in things going on,” Craig said.

During the campaign, Craig said he didn’t want the city to borrow money to improve the city’s infrastructure — a key funding mechanism municipal governments use to complete public works projects. Since taking office, he's changed his stance on the topic.

“Reality has set in,” Craig said. “The bottom line is until we grow the tax base, until then, we will need to continue borrowing money to fix our roads.”

He believes adding more homes to grow the tax base will invite more businesses to the area, which will also grow the tax base. Craig highlighted a number of developments in the works, including the Rolling Prairie subdivision planned on the Northside of Portage.

“Those developments will be helpful in growing the tax base and bringing more people to Portage,” Craig said.

He explained when his family moved to the Portage over 50 years ago, the population was 8,000. Today, it is about 10,500.

“Adding just 2,500 people over that time — that’s not a good number when you look at surrounding communities that have doubled in size over the years,” Craig said. “Affordable housing remains a big issue in this community.”

Craig said he has read the Portage Housing Task Force Study, adding he was shocked by the number of people who commute to Portage for work.

“This is a manufacturing community. Our manufacturing sector continues to grow and it makes sense that workers should be able to live in the same place where you work,” Craig said

Craig said he is open to talking to citizens about concerns they have in the community.

“I am here every day for the citizens of Portage,” Craig said. “I’m happy to talk to anyone that has questions about the city. I will do everything I can to get citizens the answers they are looking for on any issue. I will also help come to a resolution and work with people, whatever the issue is.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.