Portage Mayor Mitch Craig takes oath of office

The city of Portage has a new mayor, and the City Council's two new members got their first taste of being elected officials Tuesday night taking their seats in the council chambers.

Portage Mayor Mitch Craig was sworn in at City Hall along with newly elected Alds. Karen Melito and Susan Bauer Frye. Re-elected Alds. Chris Crawley and Eric Shimpach were also sworn in Tuesday as part of the council's annual business meeting.

Council members were assigned to committee and given a short orientation on being an alderperson.

The City Council presides over five major committees: Finance/Administration, Human Resources, Legislative and Regulatory, Municipal Services and Utilities committees, and the Park and Recreation Board. These committees are made up of council members and serve a number of functions.

For example, the Finance/Administration Committee is charged with making financial decisions across the city, such as debt management and preparing the budget.

There are also a number of other governing bodies that are made up of combinations of alderpersons and citizen members. A number of these committee had openings that Craig did not appoint anyone.

Ald. Mike Charles asked Craig when those positions would be filled.

“They will be filled in the next week,” Craig responded.

One of committees that will be doing a lot of work this year is the ad hoc American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding Committee. This committee made up of Portage Finance Director Jennifer Becker, city staff members, Ald. Dennis Nachreiner and several citizen members.

This committee will meet and discuss recommendations for what Portage will do with the $1.1 million in ARPA funds. The committee won't make decisions for how the ARPA dollars are spent but rather offer recommendations to the City Council.

Before the new mayor and alderpersons took the oath of office, the council gave recognition to officials who are no longer serving on the City Council.

Outgoing Alds. Mark Hahn and Jeff Monfort were presented with certificates of appreciation before the new alderpersons were sworn in.

Hahn served as alderperson for District 2 for six years. Monfort served as alderperson for District 5 for eight years.

“Thank you for your dedicated service,” said outgoing Mayor Rick Dodd.

Before adjourning the first part of the meeting, the council voted and approved a resolution in appreciation of Dodd’s service to city of Portage.

The resolution outlined Dodd’s time spent as alderperson for 12 years before serving as mayor from 2016 to 2022. City Clerk Marie Moe read the resolution.

“Mayor Dodd’s vision to grow the city was evidenced by businesses retained and expanding new businesses along with bringing in new businesses,” Moe said.

Those businesses include Loggerhead Deco, Asphalt Paving Systems, Dollar General and WCCU Credit Union.

At last week’s meeting, Ald. Dennis Nachreiner thanked Dodd for his time as mayor and alderperson.

“I would like to recognize Rick tonight,” Nachreiner said. “He has spent years as mayor and city alderman. He has devoted a terrific amount of time to Portage. I appreciated everything you’ve done in that time. I believe you’re leaving the city in a better place than when you found it.”

