Portage Municipal Court working to get back to pre-pandemic figures

The Portage Municipal Court is still not back to pre-pandemic collection figures, but is heading in the right direction.

Karl Kindschi became the Portage municipal judge last May following the retirement of former Judge Daniel Pulsfus, who was the inaugural judge in the position. Kindschi is up for election this year and is running unopposed in the April 5 election.

The Portage municipal judge has jurisdiction over traffic and city ordinance violations in the city of Portage and the village of Endeavor. The court was established in April 2008 and in 2014 Endeavor joined the court.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy explained the annual report from the municipal court clerk on Thursday night during the City Council meeting. Dawn Wilcox is the court clerk, but was unable to attend the meeting.

“Over the past three years the court has gone through a lot with the pandemic,” Murphy said. “The number of cases that were adjudicated are down from pre-pandemic levels.”

Murphy said that in 2020 the court was shut down in April and May following a state order shuttering most businesses and indoor activities.

At that time Wilcox began exploring online options and was able to be one of the first municipalities with virtual hearings for municipal court.

The courts opened back up in June and the Portage municipal court used a combination of virtual and in-person proceedings.

“And we’re still using that today,” Murphy said.

Murphy also gave a breakdown of the numbers from 2020 compared to 2021. He said in 2020 the court had 1,332 cases and last year had 1,355 cases

“Collections have been down the last couple of years,” Murphy said. “The partial reason is that collection methods were suspended in the early months of the pandemic.”

In 2020, the city collected $159,911 and was able to keep just under $99,000 of those funds with the remainder going to the county and state. Murphy said that money goes directly into the city’s general fund.

Last year, the city collected about $169,000 with around $103,000 staying in the city.

There are approximately 2,400 unpaid citations stemming from municipal court matters. Murphy said the city has an internal process for collecting on those citations, but when it doesn't result in the citation being paid, the state Department of Revenue gets involved.

“We have a good contract with them,” Murphy said. “It’s proven to be pretty productive with unpaid forfeitures.”

Murphy said in 2020 the city collected about $65,000 in unpaid forfeitures and last year collected around $60,000.

