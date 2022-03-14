Portage new public works director brings road and sewer project experiences

Portage’s Public Works Department has a new director with several years of road and bridge project experience as well as a background in water in sewer lines to bring to the city.

Phil Livingston was introduced as the new public works director Thursday night at the Portage Common Council meeting. City Administrator Shawn Murphy welcomed Livingston along with finance director Jennifer Becker to the full common council. Both started at the end of February in their new roles.

Livingston said in an interview he was excited to move to Portage with his fiancé and start his career in the public sector. He grew up in Illinois in the western suburbs of Chicago in the city of Batavia and went to college at UW-Platteville.

“That’s where I made connections to this area,” Livingston said. “I made a lot of friends from the Reedsburg area including my fiancé who is from Reedsburg.”

For over eight years, Livingston worked as a project manager for a Chicago-based construction company. During that time Livingston oversaw a number of road and bridge projects.

“In that time I also worked on utility projects underground,” Livingston said. “This included telecommunication along with water and sewer projects.”

Although Livingston has experience in a variety of projects, he said the shift to the public sector will broaden his experience.

“This job will allow me to work on different types of projects with a wide scope,” Livingston said. These projects include upgrading Portage’s aging infrastructure such as water and sewer lines.

Livingston takes over the department from Murphy who was overseeing public works over the last couple of months since former public works director Aaron Jahncke left the department last summer.

Even though he has only been on the job for a few weeks, Livingston has goals for Portage.

“I want to help make the city a true destination for visitors and make it better for the people already living here,” Livingston said. “One of our big issues is addressing the aging infrastructure of Portage.”

Portage is known as one of the oldest municipalities and is often considered the third oldest settlement in Wisconsin.

“We are working to prioritize projects to address the aging infrastructure because it is a high concern for the department,” Livingston said.

He said has felt welcome in the community.

“So far it’s been great,” Livingston said. “Everyone has been incredibly welcoming at city hall. People have been bringing me up to speed in the last two weeks as I get acclimated to Portage.”

