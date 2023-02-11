Portage city officials are moving forward with a plan to start their own Emergency Medical Services department which would require a referendum vote to raise the city tax levy.

On Thursday night the Portage Common Council approved a resolution — the first step the city must take — to potentially start an EMS department within the city. This comes two weeks after the council approved a new one-year contract with Aspirus MedEvac.

The 2023 Aspirus contract will cover Portage and the surrounding towns of Caledonia, Lewiston and Pacific. Aspirus will receive $688,000 for 24/7 ambulance coverage this year with an option to extend the contract one year.

Portage is set to pay 65% of the contract, based on population statistics, and pay $446,767.30 for ambulance coverage. The city will pay the contract in quarterly payments of $111,691 each. The city will use general funds for the first of the two quarterly payments and borrow money for the second two payments.

The city council voted 7-1 in favor of taking on debt to pay for two of the four quarterly payments for the 2023 Aspirus contract. Alderperson Karen Melito was the only opposing vote.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy explained in January that since this was not budgeted for the city, they will need to find the funds to pay for the ambulance service and they are exploring other options.

On Thursday those plans were revealed with a resolution stating the city’s intention of looking into establishing an EMS department within the city.

“We will look at options and figure out budget information over the next couple of months,” Murphy said. “This will include researching personnel costs to hire paramedics.”

The first step in the process was a resolution that passed on Thursday with no opposing votes, declaring the city’s intent to borrow money to purchase three ambulances for an EMS department.

Murphy said this does not guarantee Portage will have its own EMS department due to the amount of lead time needed to purchase ambulances, which could be as long as 18 months.

City documents show the city would borrow just under $757,000 for three ambulances at $252,320 each not including other costs related to an EMS department.

“It is the city’s intent to include the surrounding towns in this project,” Murphy said. “We are exploring if this should be a city department or if we will set up an ambulance district to cover the costs. There also might be an option to modify the municipal building to house the ambulances within the fire department.”

In a letter to the finance and administration committee and members of the common council, Murphy outlined both options for going forward with EMS services – starting their own department or continuing with a provider like Aspirus.

“Any of these options will require a referendum to increase the property tax levy to exceed statutory levy limits,” Murphy wrote.

He said in an interview on Friday that if the city moves forward with an operational referendum for the 2024 Aspirus contract, it would be on the ballot this November.

The Aspirus contract can increase by a maximum of 5% from the 2023 terms, meaning the operational referendum would be for approximately $500,000 to pay Portage’s portion of the contract.

“The goal is to keep an ambulance service in place for the citizens and community to have the same level of ambulance service whether it’s through Aspirus our own department,” Murphy said.