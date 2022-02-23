Portage officials looking into amending mask policy in middle, elementary schools

The Portage Community School District may amend its mask policy now that all students and staff have the option to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

District Administrator Josh Sween said Portage schools are still following the CDC metric and Columbia County remains at high transmission levels.

“As the level remains high in Columbia County masks are required in all buildings, but if that drops to substantial, masks would be optional in the high school,” Sween said.

“Now that all middle school and elementary schools can be vaccinated, if they choose to be, the administration team is looking at amending the Return to Learn plan to have masks optional in those buildings,” Sween said.

When the Return to Learn policy for this school year was approved by the school board in August, only half the middle school students and none of the elementary students were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The policy used the CDC metric for masks that was linked to the transmission rates across the county.

The CDC mask metric has four risk levels paired with a color, blue represents a low level of community transmission escalating to yellow for moderate transmission, orange for substantial and red for high transmission. This is based on total new cases new 100,000 persons in the last seven days and percentage of tests that are positive during the past seven days.

The CDC reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 7 days with a case rate of 196.41. The metric shows if the case rate drops below 100 Columbia County will drop to substantial transmission from high transmission. The 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 16 dropping from the peak of 184 cases back in January.

Sween said he is hoping Columbia County COVID cases continue to drop that masks could be optional in all buildings in the near future.

“We will continue discussions on amending the policy

Poynette School District Superintendent Mathew Shappell is also optimistic about the decline in cases in Columbia County.

Shappell said the Poynette Board of Education recently modified the district’s own return to learn plan which will suspend mask benchmarks starting March 1. Masks will remain required on all district transportation until at least March 18 per federal mandate from the Federal Transit Administration

“Therefore, masks will be ‘recommended, but not required’ for students, staff, and visitors starting March 1,” Shappell said. “Individuals are encouraged to be aware of social distance and wear a mask in whatever circumstance they so choose.”

Shappell added mitigation strategies such as air filters and cleaning will remain in place. The Poynette Board of Education will re-assess this decision if there is a substantial change in COVID trends.

“Perhaps we are at the beginning of the end’ of this long event. We are cautiously optimistic but will remain vigilant,” Shappell said.

“Ultimately I think everyone of us is ready to ditch the masks, but we want to do it as safely as possible,” Sween said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.