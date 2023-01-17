Portage officials planning for pair of retirements

The City Of Portage will lose over 60 years of local government experience this spring and the city council has taken steps to fill the two positions that will become vacant in March.

The Portage Common Council voted recently to enter an agreement with to help the city recruit a new city clerk and city administrator. The agreement is with Public Administration Associates LLC.

The agreement lays out a plan to recruit new positions and also includes an option for an interim city administrator to help the city and provide guidance.

City Clerk Marie Moe and Administrator Shawn Murphy both announced their plans to retire last year in separate emails to the mayor and members of the city council. Moe has held the position since 1988 and Murphy has worked in local government since 1990 and in Portage since 2013.

In a letter to Murphy and Portage Finance Director Jennifer Becker, PAA is said to have worked with over 175 municipalities to assist with recruitment and selection of administrative officers in local government. They have conducted 400 executive searches in Wisconsin since 1998.

Chris Swartz, one of the owners/partners of PAA, wrote the letter and will serve as interim City Administrator according to the agreement. He will provide “boots on the ground” at a rate of $95 per hour up to 20 hours a week. Portage will be responsible for that money but not the cost of mileage.

The PAA offered two options for recruiting a new administrator and clerk. The first option is for $11,000 and the second option is $16,500.

Option No. 1 includes PAA consultants meeting with the Portage mayor, common council and other city staff to get an understanding of the community. Then PAA with help place advertisements for the position, receive applicants and review the applications and hold telephone interviews with select candidates.

The goal of PAA for the first option is to generate between seven and nine candidates and screen those applications and recommend four to five candidates for the job.

The second option includes all the option one activities plus will help the common council and mayor choose a final candidate.

“PAA will provide interview questions and supporting materials, facilitate all interview panels, summarize results of all assessment activities, facilitate a community meet and greet and moderate Council deliberations,” PAA documents say.

It is an identical structure for recruiting the new city clerk with the first option costing $8,500 and the second option set at $11,500. The second option will help find a final candidate.

The third part of the agreement states that Swartz will serve as interim city administrator for up to 90 days. Swartz has been at PAA since 2019 and before that worked as village manager for the Village of Shorewood and the village administrator for the Village of Sussex.

Moe’s and Murphy’s last days in office will be on March 6.