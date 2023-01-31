Portage officials working with state on keeping battery plant open

Portage city officials are working to keep the Energizer battery plant open despite reports the facility could be shut down in the next two years.

A statement released Jan. 19 from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters alleged that Energizer was planning to shut down the battery plants in Portage and Fennimore. The Teamsters reported almost 600 jobs would be lost potentially to overseas positions if the two Wisconsin facilities close.

Mayor Mitch Craig said it would be a huge loss for the community if Energizer closes its battery plant in Portage. Craig and other officials are in contact with Energizer, the Teamsters and state officials with the ultimate goal of keeping the facility open.

Craig said he remembers when the Energizer facility was located where the current Portage Public Library now sits, before moving to their current facility on Portage Road in 1977.

“It was a four-five story, red brick building downtown,” Craig said. “Rayovac and Energizer have been in Portage for decades. There have been generations of employees at the plant. People who work there really enjoy the work and the company.”

Craig said that the Energizer facility in Portage is the only place in the United States that manufactures batteries for hearing aids.

Portage’s business and development manager, Steve Sobiek, said the city is aware of the situation at Energizer and that both he and Craig are working to keep the Energizer plant open in Portage. Craig said he is also working with members of Gov. Tony Evers' staff.

“I’ve been talking with Evers' team about possibilities to keep the plant open,” Craig said. “State officials were unaware of the closure until we told them and now we are working on a solution for the facility.

Craig said if the plant does close it will not be for another 18-24 months.

“If the plant closes we will be working with the employees to look for new employment,” Craig said.

“Energizer is putting a plan in motion to kill hundreds of good jobs here in America and offshore them in favor of even bigger profits,” said Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien.

“Some workers have been in these factories for more than 40 years," he said. "The American public should be outraged by these plans. Our entire union is furious. If Energizer thinks it’s going to outsource American jobs and destroy Wisconsin communities, we’ve got news for them — the Teamsters are coming and we will stop at nothing to protect American workers.”