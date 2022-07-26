Portage pair charged with maintaining drug trafficking place

A Portage woman told law enforcement she would get large amounts of methamphetamine delivered to her Portage residence and then a man would sell it for financial gains, according to authorities.

Tracy E. Diehm, 39, and Logan N. Kratz, 33, are facing multiple felony counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place, which comes with the modifier of intent to deliver a controlled substance near public housing.

They have also been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and several counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed on July 20:

A search warrant was executed by law enforcement on July 15 in the 600 block of Prospect Avenue in Portage. Diehm and Kratz were in the residence when the warrant was executed.

After entering the residence, one officer allegedly found a bag with 19.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a laundry basket. The substance later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The complaint outlines a number of items found during the search warrant. Officers found an identification card with suspected drug residue on it. Law enforcement also found $465 in cash and allegedly one of the denominations tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Officers also speculated there was suspected drug residue on an identification card found in the home. A pair of digital scales were found in the home along with a smoking device. Then in a spare bedroom officers found four syringes.

One witness told authorities they used methamphetamine with Diehm a few days before the search warrant was executed. The witness said Diehm was the person supplying them with methamphetamine.

When Diehm was questioned by police, she said the methamphetamine found in the laundry basket belonged to Kratz. She allegedly explained she acted as a mediator in the sale of methamphetamine for Kratz.

Diehm would allegedly set up the transactions where people would deliver large amounts of controlled substances including methamphetamine to the residence on Prospect Avenue. Diehm would receive compensation for setting up the transactions.

During the interview, Diehm said she would set up the transactions and then give the methamphetamine to Kratz, so he could allegedly sell it.

The owner of the Prospect Avenue residence spoke with authorities. They said Diehm moved into the home about two months ago and when she moved in said Kratz was her brother.

The Prospect Avenue residence is 1,000 feet from St. John’s Elementary School.

Diehm and Kratz both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Columbia County Courthouse.