Portage pair charged with possession of meth near school buildings

Criminal charges have been filed against two people allegedly distributing methamphetamine near a Portage school.

Loyal D. Stowers, 39, Portage, and Becki L. Wachendorf, 52, are facing charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine with the modifier of deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.

If convicted, Stowers and Wachendorf could face up to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision. The school modifier could increase their sentences by five years and their driving privileges could be suspended for between six months and five years.

Wachendorf was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and possession/illegally obtained prescription.

Stowers has been charged with felony resisting an officer, bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine school and other misdemeanor drug-related charges.

Both defendants were in court last week for their initial appearances. Cash bond was set at $500 for Stowers. A signature bond was set for Wachendorf at $5,000.

Court records show as of Tuesday afternoon, Stowers remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail. Wachendorf was released on her signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint filed on June 7, a number of Portage police officers and Columbia County sheriff officers met on June 1 in preparation for an Act 79 search. Act 79 allows law enforcement with authority to search people on probation, parole or extended supervision.

The group of officers met at the Sunset Motel, 2617 New Pinery Rd., which is within 650 feet of Bartels Middle School and the Portage High School special needs instruction building. A detective with Portage police reported receiving information that Stowers was distributing methamphetamine from one of the motel rooms.

At approximately 2:36 p.m. on June 1, an officer entered room 6 at the Sunset Motel and saw Stowers standing in the room. The officer asked Stowers to step out of the room and he allegedly grabbed something and attempted to conceal it.

A number of officers entered the room while the first officer placed his hands on Stowers' shoulders while asking him not to fight. Stowers allegedly continued to pull away after being ordered to put his hands behind his back.

The struggle with the officers and Stowers continued outside of the hotel room. One officer told Stowers if he continued to resist the officers he would be tased.

One officer heard the pop of two tasers and noted Stowers' body stiffened and fell to the ground. Stowers was then placed in handcuffs. The officers believed Stowers was attempting to eat something.

Stowers was instructed to spit out what was in his mouth. A Portage police detective applied a mandibular angle pressure to Stowers, but he kept his mouth shut. When officers were able to open Stowers mouth they removed a small plastic bag with a white crystalline substance.

The substance was a little smaller than a golf ball and was tested for the presence of methamphetamine. The complaint alleges the substance test results were consistent with methamphetamine.

After Stowers was removed from the scene, a detective spoke with three adults in the motel room, including Wachendorf. She allegedly told the officer she knew nothing about methamphetamine in the room.

When Wachendorf got up to have a cigarette outside the room, an officer allegedly saw something fall on a blanket near Wachendorf. The item was a small plastic bag with a white crystalline substance inside. The suspected substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The complaint reports a number of items were taken from the hotel room including over 52 grams of suspected methamphetamine, multiple smoking devices and a scale with white residue.

Stowers and Wachendorf are both scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court for separate pre-trials conferences on July 5.

