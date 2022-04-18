Portage park staff preparing for spring opening and summer programs

Despite the bleak weather, the Portage Park and Recreation Department has summer on its mind.

The department is preparing for the annual reopening of facilities and park bathrooms next month, setting up reservations for park shelters, and registering children and families for various activities.

Park and Recreation Department Manager Toby Monogue said the weather has made it tricky planning when to open the sites across Portage. He said the department plans to open all shelters and restrooms by May 1.

“Staff right now is preparing for the busy season with getting restrooms open and shelters ready for rentals,” Monogue said. “The weather is not cooperating with us right now with the temperatures and we’re kind of hesitant to get everything prepped and ready to go.”

Monogue added there is a concern that water pipes may freeze if facilities are opened in cold conditions.

The Department oversees 21 parks across Portage with 18 sites having restrooms, shelters or playground equipment that are maintained throughout the year.

Portage Park and Recreation also offers robust activity programming during the summer. These programs span from baseball skills to cheerleading to karate and are offered to a range of age groups.

“Registration opened up on April 4. On that first day of registration we did almost $10,000 in registration fees,” Monogue said. “People are ready to get back out there after COVID. They are looking at getting back to normalcy with our programs.”

Monogue said in an interview on Monday that in 2021, the department collected $9,700 on the first day of summer registration. The Recreation program collected $47,854 for all registrations for the entire year.

The pool, which has a separate budget from the rec program, collected $14,644 in registration fees for swimming lessons in 2021.

In the winter, the department offered an indoor tot sports sampler class held on Saturday mornings. Each week, kids between ages 4 and 6 learned and practiced different sports including basketball, football and soccer.

“It was very popular,” Monogue said. “Parents want to get their kids involved early and get them active.”

The tot sports sampler is returning this summer with two sessions. A full list of Portage Park and Recreation Department activities can be found at portage.recdesk.com.

Another popular course offered in the spring and summer is a babysitter course that teaches kids 11 to 16 how to be safe when at home alone, watching siblings or babysitting others. Monogue said three of the four classes are already full with a fourth class on July 9 with three spots still open.

The Park and Recreation Department also offers a variety of swimming lessons for a wide range of ages and skill levels that have always been popular. The department now offers a lifeguard training course.

“There has been a nationwide lifeguard shortage last year,” Monogue said. “We’ve seen it at Silver Lake Beach during the summer and at open swim at the community pool. We try to attract college students and have courses on weekends and around the Christmas break.”

Over the winter break, two new lifeguards were certified by the course. Monogue said the department is offering another lifeguard course this spring before the summer season begins.

The community pool at Rusch Elementary School is currently closed as the district does annual maintenance during March and April. But it does see an increase in usage in the summer and the fall.

“We had 93 participants in the fall lessons last year and 108 participants in the winter section,” Monogue said. “You can see there is still a high demand in our swim lessons program.”

This year will see another Battledarts returning to the Portage Fairgrounds Soccer Complex, 799 Thompson St., with sessions on July 21 and Aug. 5. It was held the first time last year and was popular with kids participating capture the flag, team elimination with Nerf-style blasters.

