Portage passes $24.8 million budget

The Portage City Council passed the 2023 budget that highlights the rise in assessed value across the city and increases to first responders.

Portage finance director Jennifer Becker and City Administrator Shawn Murphy gave a public presentation of the budget that highlighted the increases and decreases to departments across the city. Murphy explained the budget process begins in the summer with department heads and concluded Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

The budget, which can be found on the city website, shows $23.6 million in revenue with $24.8 million expected in expenses. It was passed 7-0 with no opposing votes and two alderpersons not in attendance.

The city tax levy has increased by 2.1% rising from $6.4 million in 2022 to $6.8 million. The mill rate has dropped 7%. Murphy explained that taxes for most property owners should go down unless their assessed value rose by 7%.

Becker explained that there has been a 3.5% increase in personnel costs across the city. A majority of those increases come from two new positions added in the fire and police departments.

The new patrol officer for the Portage Police Department resulted in a 4.9% increase in the police budget and a new fire captain position in the fire department means a 4.65% increase to the fire department budget.

The new positions are not the only reason their budgets increased. The police department is planning on updating their sidearm this year, the first update in 10 years, which is expected to cost around $6,500.

Murphy told the board that the city is continuing to work with Aspirus on a new ambulance contract after Aspirus issued the city a $900,000 invoice for ambulance calls. While those conversations take place, Aspirus MedEvac is still covering Portage for fire and EMS calls. The Portage 2023 budget includes $442,000 allocated for the ambulance fund.

Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner commented on the increased assessed property value across Portage since 2013. He noted that due to the Great Recession there were a few lean years for the city.

“Over 10 years the assessed value has increased by $240 million,” Nachreiner said. “It shows we’re going in the right direction.”

Murphy said that in 2013 the assessed value in Portage was $534 million and that has risen to $812 million in 2022, a 51.9% increase. The city saw a 12% increase in value from 2021 to 2022 with the finance department reporting a $723 million assessed value last years.

“Each year we get more creative with how we budget,” Murphy said. “This is a team effort with all departments.”