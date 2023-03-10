The Portage Parks and Recreation Department is set to plant 89 trees this year with the help of a grant. The city is also continuing to remove invasive trees across the city to stop the spread of emerald ash borer.

Parks and Recreations Department Manager Toby Monogue gave his annual report to the city council Thursday night. He talked about removing trees and gearing up for spring/summer programs during another Thursday snow storm.

“We continue planting more trees than we are removing,” Monogue said. The city is set to plant 89 trees this spring with the potential for more with the help of a grant from Alliant Energy.

Monogue said the Alliant Community Tree program grant amounts to $4,645 and will be used to plant 32 trees by the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

“Those grant funds will give us the opportunity to plant 25-30 trees in the fall,” Monogue said.

Portage has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 28 years. In 2021 the city planted 95 trees and marked 160 trees for removal mostly due to the emerald ash borer. Last year the city planted 111 trees and removed 83 trees across Portage.

The city council later also approved a resolution to enter into agreement with a logging company to harvest trees on city property and land owned by the Historic Indian Agency House. The black locust trees will be harvested in hopes of preventing them from becoming invasive in the area.

The contract with McElroy Logging outlines the trees will be removed in March. Monogue said this won’t cost the city any money as McElroy Logging will be taking the timber as payment for removing the trees.

The council also approved changes to the city's tree nuisance ordinance. Monogue said these changes will give the city forester the ability to determine if trees on private property have the potential to damage structures.

“This will allow the forester to inspect trees to determine if they could potentially fall on your garage or cause damage to property,” Monogue said. He added the person who owns the land is responsible for removing nuisance trees.

Portage Cab Fare to increase

The Portage City Council voted to approve increased taxicab fares for all riders. The council voted 8-0 in favor of raising fares Thursday night.

Each fare will increase at least 25 cents. An adult ride will increase from $4.25 to $4.75 and student, senior and disabled fares will increase from $3.25 to $3.50. Agency fares will increase from $9 to $10 a ride.

Out-of-town rates will remain at $2.25 per mile. The surcharge from midnight to 5 a.m. will stay at $1 more per ride. The new fares will go into effect on April 1.

The Portage Cab Company is owned by Running Inc. of Viroqua. The company provides shared rides through a mass transportation service offered by the city through federal funding. The Public Transit Assistance Program administered through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation ensures municipalities with populations of 50,000 or less, likely unable to support public mass transit like a bus system throughout the city, can provide public transit.