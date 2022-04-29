Portage Police Chief gives council 2021 annual report

The Portage Police Chief delivered an annual report Thursday night, which showed a year-over-year increase in arrests and drug complaints for 2021, and spoke to the Police Department's goals this year to beef up its K-9 unit and install surveillance cameras.

During the City Council meeting, Chief Keith Klafke said he was proud of the department over the last year. The council meeting was the first one led by Mayor Mitch Craig and the first for newly elected Alds. Karen Melito and Susan Bauer Frye.

“We’ve got our new patch that have been on uniforms since March 1,” Klafke said. He said the new patch is a clearer, better design.

Klafke started his annual report by giving an overview of the Portage Police Department. The department operates on about a $3 million budget with 23 sworn officers.

“Those officers include two detectives and a school resource officer,” Klafke said.

He added the department has a fleet of 12 vehicles, and they are waiting on two new pickup trucks that were ordered back in October.

“We do not have a delivery date for those vehicles,” Klafke said. “When those get here, the fleet will be 14 vehicles.”

The Portage Police Department receives an average of 1,000 calls a month, according to the 2021 annual report, which is available to view on the Police Department website. The report states last year the department received 12,346 calls for service and a total of over 17,000 calls.

Total arrests went up over one year with 793 arrests in 2020 and 827 arrests last year. Drug complaints have also risen in the last year with 118 drug complaints and 101 drug-related arrests in 2020 and 163 complaints and 119 drug-related arrests in 2022.

Klafke also explained that the department lost their K-9, Ares, earlier this year due to a sudden illness. Klafke said the department has already purchased a new police dog that will need to be trained.

“We could have that K-9 unit in the department by the fall,” Klafke said.

The report also includes goals and objectives for the upcoming year.

Goals for 2022 include enhancing and expanding the K-9 program and installing camera systems in specific locations.

Klafke said the department is planning on fundraising for a second K-9 unit in the future. He also said there have been reports of vandalism around the city at area parks.

“The goal is to install live-feed cameras at Silver Lake Beach, Goodyear Park and one location in downtown Portage,” Klafke said.

The police chief also went over goals from last year. One of their goals was to be more involved in the community, which included members of the department joining committees and organizations across the city, including the Portage Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army.

Another part of that goal was to reconnect to the community by holding police-sponsored events. This included National Night Out and Kids' Safety Day, which were both held last year and will be returning this year.

Klafke said last year there were about 40 kids that attended Kids' Safety Day on the Portage High School Field.

“The kids got a little safety training and then we played games,” Klafke said. “We’re hoping to get another 50 kids for this year.”

He said this year the event will be held on June 24.

National Night Out was held for the first time in Portage at Sunset Park. This year it will take place Aug. 2 at Collipp-Worden Park.

“This year we’re looking to get more businesses involved and get more people out there,” Klafke said.

