Portage Police continues community involvement efforts

The Portage Police Department has a lot going on: a new patch, a new K-9 unit and a continuing effort at engaging more with the community, beginning with two events held this summer and more community programs ahead.

"We've gotten quite a few comments on the new patch," Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said. "Good comments on the patch that is now on everyone's uniform."

Klafke presented his department report to the Portage City Council on Wednesday after their regular meeting was cancelled on Sept. 22 due to the council not being able to reach a quorum.

The department continues to work on their goals set by Chief Klafke to continue being more involved in the community. Kids Safety Day and National Night Out were well attended this year, Klafke said. About 47 kids participated in Kids Safety Day on June 24 for the second year after starting in 2021. The event, which allows children to meet with emergency personnel, is held with Portage Fire Department and other local first responders.

National Night Out was held on Aug. 2 at Collip-Worden Park and Klafke said over 1,000 people attended that event.

“It was a huge success and an entirely free event,” Klafke told the council. “We’ve been really busy this summer. It’s good to get out there in the community for us.”

Klafke said the department is bringing back the Citizens Police Academy in January. The academy, which is coming back after being cancelled in 2021, gives citizens a first-hand experience of what Portage Police Officers go through on the job. Topics covered by the academy in the past have been, basic law and police procedures, criminal investigations, traffic stops and even active threat responses.

“It’s a good way to get an inside view of what we do,” Klafke said.

He is also planning on holding “Chats with the Chief” sessions for people to be able to speak directly with him about their concerns.

In other department updates, there were 252 more traffic stops this year than at the same time last year.

Klafke said Portage Police have a new K-9 unit following the death of K-9 unit Ares earlier this year. Officer Jacob Kubelt has been working with K-9 Xilos for about two weeks, Klafke said. He said the department is currently planning on fundraising for a second K-9 unit.

The Portage Police Department is also hiring a new officer. Klafke noted the recent drop in applicants for the position. Klafke explained when he was hired, in 2001, there were just over 120 applicants for the position and this recent position had just nine applicants.

The department has purchased a security camera system with $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, according to city records.

Klafke said the plan is to put one of the cameras up at Goodyear Park, one at the corner of Cook Street and DeWitt Street and a third camera that the department will be able to move around for different purposes.

Sup. Mike Charles asked why that intersection was chosen for the camera. Klafke said that position will allow the department to see the majority of downtown Portage which will help monitor traffic and the bar district in the area.

Following Klafke's report, Mayor Mitch Craig thanked the police department for their work across the city.