Portage Police mourn loss of K9 officer

The Portage Police Department is mourning the sudden death of a K9 officer that worked with the department for seven years.

Ares — the lone dog in the department and a fixture at community events — worked closely with his handler Sgt. Ben Neumann, living with him and his family during his time with the department. The German shepherd died Tuesday at the age of 8.

“He was a huge asset to our department. He did a really good job and was a well-respected member of the department in the community,” Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said. “He will be greatly missed.”

Klafke said Ares was involved in countless cases during his time with Portage Police.

“Ares was an outstanding dual-purpose canine in his seven years with our department accredited to countless drug arrests, interdictions, and apprehensions making our community and surrounding area a safer place to live,” Klafke said.

A dual-purpose canine means Ares was able to do narcotics detection and search-and-rescue.

Klafke said the department was working on a succession plan to allow Ares — the only K9 officer in the department — to retire in about two years. The department will go to the city finance committee to discuss finding a replacement for Ares as soon as possible.

Ares was often seen at community events and was well known for apprehension demonstrations with Klafke.

Last summer, Ares was the star of National Night Out held at Sunset Park in Portage. Ares and Klafke demonstrated what an apprehension may look like with Klafke playing the part of suspect.

Klafke put on the dog bite sleeve and waited for Ares to do his job. Ares charged the police chief and bit down on the sleeve while the crowd cheered for him.

“We went toe-to-toe a number of times and he always won,” Klafke said. He explained that those were some of his favorite memories with Ares, who once bit Klafke as he worn a full-bite suit at a demonstration at Madison Area Technical College.

“We were running through a field and Ares chased me down and knocked me over,” he said. “He knocked me off my feet quite a few times.”

Ares was not just involved in police-related events but was present at a number of community events.

“He was out and about at a number of events. Kids would walk up to him and give him hugs,” Klafke said. “With enthusiasm, Ares truly enjoyed patrolling the streets of Portage and assisting other agencies to fulfill our agency’s mission statement all the while putting smiles on the faces of many children who adored him.”

Ares received regular veterinary care in Portage. He died Tuesday morning following a sudden medical illness.

“We cannot thank Dr. (Michael) Cooper and his staff at the Portage Veterinary Clinic enough for the veterinary care of Ares during his tenure and the recent care provided by VCA Veterinary Emergency Service & Specialty Center in Middleton,” Klafke said.

Cooper also provides support to the Columbia County Sheriff K9 units.

Klafke said the department is planning a memorial service for a later date to allow the department and community to pay respects to Ares.

“We are still planning the service and will get details to the community when it’s all finalized,” Klafke said. “It will be a good way for the community to pay tribute to Ares.”

