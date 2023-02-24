A public hearing was held on Thursday night to allow people to speak in favor of or against raising the price of a taxi ride in Portage.

No one spoke either way about the proposed changes that will be voted on by the full city council at their next meeting.

If the council votes in favor of the price increase each fare will increase at least 25 cents. An adult ride will increase from $4.25 to $4.75 and student, senior and disabled fares will increase from $3.25 to $3.50. Agency fares will increase from $9 to $10 a ride.

Out-of-town rates will remain at $2.25 per mile. The surcharge from midnight to 5 a.m. will stay at $1 more per ride. The new fares will go into effect on April 1. The fares were last increased on March 1, 2020.

Portage Mayor Mitch Craig presided over the public hearing on Thursday night. The new fares were announced by city clerk Marie Moe and Craig opened the hearing up for public input in favor or against

Craig called out three times for public comment and when no one spoke the public hearing was closed.

The Portage Cab Company is owned by Running Inc. of Viroqua. The company provides shared rides through a mass transportation service offered by the city through federal funding. The Public Transit Assistance Program administered through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation ensures municipalities with populations of 50,000 or less, likely unable to support public mass transit like a bus system throughout the city, can provide public transit.

The City Council meeting was cancelled because there were not enough alderpersons to hold a quorum. Alderpersons Mike Charles, Chris Crawley and Eric Shimpach attended the public hearing before the scheduled meeting.

