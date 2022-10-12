Portage Public Library distributes 'Science-in-a-Bag' kits

While witches mix magical potions and mad scientists hole up in their labs, the Portage Public Library is distributing some October science magic of its own.

In conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival, the library has started distributing 25 Science-in-a-Bag kits, containing different experiments for families to do at home. Featuring everything from stained glass to quantum physics, each bag contains materials and instructions appropriate for learners K-12, as well as online resources.

So far, Portage Youth Services Librarian Ann Vickman says they’ve been a hit among the community’s aspiring Frankensteins.

“We pretty much have them all spoken for,” said Vickman, noting that 19 of the 25 kits had been claimed within just a few days.

Registration for the kits began on Oct. 1, with the festival setting distribution times to match its weeklong schedule between Oct. 10-16. This, said Vickman, helped library employees to keep things in order.

“We didn’t want to have everyone come the first day and take them all or have them just sit there,” she said.

This year’s festival will highlight the “International Year of Glass,” with many of the kits reflecting that theme. Events being held across the state will also focus on glass in a variety of different ways.

Representatives from the science festival began offering the kits to Wisconsin’s libraries in early August, stipulating that just three libraries in each of the state’s 17 library systems would be receiving kits. Despite the odds, Vickman signed up.

A month ago, she got word that Portage had been selected.

“Anytime that the library can offer any kind of resources to the portage community it’s a win-win situation,” said Vickman.

In keeping with the Portage Community School District’s focus on building students’ science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) capabilities and interests, Vickman added that the kits have been especially helpful as a learning tool.

“There’s always such a focus for schools and for students on STEM and STEAM activities,” she said. “We just always want to make our community members lifelong learners and lifelong readers so this gives them the chance to work on that goal.”