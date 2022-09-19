Portage puts pedestrian bridge removal on hold

The City of Portage had planned to tear down a pedestrian bridge in Portage after it was deemed unsafe, but will now re-evaluate the bridge’s status.

Residents were notified recently that the bridge would be taken down, which came as a shock because it is an important way to get into the city.

The bridge, located off of West Edgewater Street, was assessed in 2014. Engineers said that repairs would need to be made to extend the life of the bridge by five to seven years, City Administrator Shawn Murphy said. The city did those repairs and now that timeline has ended.

The city has now put those plans on hold and will bring in a new engineer to re-evaluate the bridge.

“They will find out if the bridge has reached the end of its life or if it’s feasible to make repairs,” Murphy said.

When looking at the underside of the bridge, there are metal supports that are rusted, which is part of the reason the bridge has been called unsafe by the city officials.

“The bridge has been deemed unsafe which means the structure cannot withstand excessive loading and usage,” Director of Public Works Phil Livingston said. “There are high concerns about people using the bridge if it is not safe.”

Livingston said that the new engineers' report may indicate that there is a chance that deterioration hasn’t been as bad.

“Weather plays a role in the deterioration. There is a chance that the new engineers' report will show the bridge’s life could be prolonged.”

Murphy said one issue with the bridge is that there is no public access on the south side.

“There is no way for the public to access the bridge unless they go through private property,” Murphy said.

The initial plan was to tear down the pedestrian bridge once the new canal bridge, which is approximately 200 feet from the old bridge near Lock Street, was completed last year, Murphy said.

The city's ad hoc canal committee discussed removing the bridge at a recent meeting. Portage Director of Public Works Phil Livingston told the committee the bridge was unsafe and would be removed in 2023. The plan was to close the bridge this fall because salting it during winter could lead to further deterioration.

The recorded minutes of the meeting show that members of the committee knew this was going to upset area residents.

“Safety is my main concern and it’s the main concern of the city staff working on this,” Livingston said. “It has to remain our No. 1 priority.”

The city does not know how much replacing or repairing the bridge could cost. The new pedestrian bridge that was completed last year cost $313,000. Murphy expects a replacement for the deteriorating bridge will cost more than that.

Livingston said the initial estimates for the new bridge started around $400,000. He added there are a lot of factors that could go into a new or renovated bridge. The price could be less if some of the structure of the existing bridge can be re-used.

“This has been the same process we’ve followed since 2009,” Murphy said. “The city is not looking to inconvenience the residents. The goal is to have a bridge that is accessible to everyone in the community.”