Portage readies for primary election

Portage is gearing up for next week's primary, with a significant number of absentee ballots being sent out to voters, City Clerk Marie Moe said.

Voters on Tuesday will be narrowing the list of candidates for Portage mayor. Incumbent Rick Dodd is being challenged by Mitchel Craig and Kyle Little. The top two vote getters will advance to the April 5 general election. That ballot will include a number of contested seats for alderperson.

“It is election season and we’ve been busy getting ready for the primary election,” Moe told members of the Portage Common Council Thursday.

Moe said 360 primary ballots have been mailed to Portage voters this year. That's down from the 621 absentee ballots mailed to voters in the 2021 spring primary, and a fraction of the 2,181 absentee ballots to Portage voters in 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

By comparison, in 2019 the city sent out fewer than 150 absentee ballots.

The city has also been training election inspectors ahead of Tuesday's vote, Moe said.

“All of our election inspectors are new partisan workers for this election,” Moe said. “Training was held last week for election workers.”

The workers had a chance to work with the voting machines as well as counting machines, she said.

Public comment

Moe also provided members with a one-page recap of the council's new public comment procedure, approved by the council at its Jan. 20 meeting.

Public comment will now be a standing agenda item on council and committee meetings.

Under the new policy, speakers will have up to three minutes each, with the comment period not to exceed 30 minutes. It can be extended by a two-thirds majority vote of the council, committee, board or commission.

The following individuals will be allowed to provide public comment at meetings:

Members of the city of Portage non-elected public.

Citizens residing in the city of Portage.

City of Portage property owners.

City of Portage business owners.

