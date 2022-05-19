Portage School District to continue offering virtual learning for 2022-23 school year

The Portage Community School District will continue its partnership with a pair of online charter schools, offering all students a virtual learning option for the 2022-23 school year.

In the early months of the pandemic, the district originally implemented its own virtual learning option, using Google Classroom, which according to District Administrator Josh Sween, was something teachers and staff were already familiar with.

Last spring, however, Sween said the district began exploring other virtual learning programs.

“When things started to shut down we didn’t really have a whole lot of options,” he said.

Their options opened up when the district came across the Kiel School District’s virtual program.

The Kiel district is home to two separate virtual charter schools — Between the Lakes Virtual Academy for kindergarten through eighth grade and the Kiel eSchool for high school students. The Kiel School District had already partnered with a number of districts to provide virtual learning, and Portage quickly joined that group.

The 2021-22 academic year marked Portage’s shift to Kiel’s programs, which, Sween noted, came with challenges for the students and staff alike.

“There were some growing pains with that process,” he said. “We’ve tweaked some things along the way.”

Now, nearing the end of the academic year, Sween says he’s confident in the progress he’s seen after implementing the program.

“I really do feel like we have worked a lot of the bugs out of the system and have a really good product that we can give to our families,” he said.

The initial search for alternative virtual programs was spurred on, added Sween, by concerns of sustainability. While some students would attend school in-person, others went hybrid or fully online, which made it difficult for the district’s teachers to keep things in order.

“It just wasn’t something that was going to be maintainable for a long period of time,” Sween said. “We had to kind of do similar to what most school districts had to do which is kind of build the plane while we were flying it.”

Now, two years into the pandemic, Sween says the demand for virtual learning has faded to some extent.

“We don’t think it’s going to be quite as many people again this year,” he said. However, he added that “a number of families” have reached out to the district requesting that the virtual option be extended.

“We really do think it’s a good option for us to provide for them,” he said.

In order to be enrolled in the virtual program, students and families must submit an application by June 24, and participate in an interview with district officials. Both of these steps, said Sween, are crucial to ensuring the effectiveness of the virtual program among interested students.

“We want to make sure that the commitment is there by the student and by the families,” he said.

Additionally, students enrolled in the program can still participate in in-person extracurriculars and activities offered by the schools.

“We knew that it was an option that we needed to continue for our students and families that really wanted to continue with the virtual option,” said Sween. “We wanted to keep them part of the Portage Community School District.”

