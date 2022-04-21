Portage School District to end rural 4K program

The pending closure of a Portage preschool program has stirred up concerns among a group of parents.

Over the past 20 years, 250 students have graduated from Endeavor Elementary School’s 4-year-old kindergarten program. However, the six students enrolled for the 2021-22 academic year may be the final children who attend the 4K program at the rural school.

The district outlined enrollment and equity issues in its decision to close the preschool ahead of the upcoming academic year.

“What we’re looking at right now, it’s a staffing decision,” said Portage District Administrator Josh Sween. “We can’t be fiscally responsible and keep having the same number of staff within the district when we have fewer students.”

Endeavor 4K currently has 12 families enrolled for the 2022-23 school year. When the district made the decision to cut the program for the upcoming year, eight students were enrolled.

Each spring, district officials make staffing decisions based on projected enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year. According to Sween, the Portage School District is a “declining enrollment district,” so cuts have to be made.

The district typically prefers to use what Sween calls “attrition” in making their cuts. When a staff member is retiring or quitting their job, rather than hire someone new, the district shuffles existing staff around. This way, said Sween, they can avoid cutting staff who intend on staying.

Such was the case with Kassie Fugere, Endeavor’s sole 4K teacher, who is retiring at the end of this year.

Additionally, the district must consider equity between schools, said Sween. Endeavor Elementary is the only school in the district with its own 4K program. The district’s other 4K programs are hosted by local partner organizations.

“Endeavor was kind of the last stronghold that actually had a 4K program,” Sween said.

The Portage Community District has two rural schools — Endeavor Elementary and Lewiston Elementary — where officials are trying to boost enrollment. Lewiston parents seeking preschool for their children have to drive into town to one of the district’s partnering child care providers, while Endeavor parents have been able to enjoy the local 4K program.

“It’s not about one building, it really is about the legitimacy of the Portage Community School District,” Sween said. “We have to think about all of our students.”

Still, Endeavor 4K families have raised concerns regarding the program’s closure.

Lindsay Schehr is the vice president of Endeavor PTO. She’s worried that the district’s decision to shut Endeavor pre-k down will negatively impact the community the school serves.

“Unfortunately, many of (the students) will now not get early education due to transportation, day care, work schedules,” said Schehr. ”Endeavor serves a marginalized community.”

According to Schehr, nearly 70% of the students attending Endeavor Elementary and the 4K program are on free or reduced cost lunch compared with a statewide average of 48%

She added that English is not a first language for many Endeavor families, and without access to a 4K program, Schehr worries many Endeavor children will struggle with cognitive development.

“Unfortunately, many of these children will miss the opportunity for early learning and be at a significant disadvantage when entering kindergarten,” said Schehr.

Sween said these are all things the district has taken into consideration, and that officials are working on plans to help Endeavor pre-k families find appropriate 4K services for their children for the upcoming year.

“We’re trying to find some ways that we can help those 4K parents get their kids into town,” Sween said.

Currently, the district is looking into a bus system to transport children to local 4K programs. Many of the programs run only half days, though, creating an issue for parents who would need to pick their children up early.

Portage administrators have also expressed receptiveness to possible solutions posed by the community.

“Anytime there’s change it’s not easy,” Sween said. “The reality of it is that we made a staffing cut due to a retirement at Endeavor school.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.