Portage seniors make transition from students to alumni

The names of 171 Portage students were printed in the ceremony program, ready to cross the graduation stage and move on to the next stage in their lives. The Bob Mael Football Field bleachers were full of family, friends and other supporters of the graduates well before the ceremony began Friday evening.

The ceremony started with the student processional along the track while Mr. Shaver led the high school band playing “Pomp & Circumstance.” The seniors sat on folding chairs on the track waiting for their final assignment in high school to begin. One last box to check before officially being a graduate.

High school principal Oran Nehls explained to the students that this moment is when the students make the transition from Portage student to alumnus.

The Class of 2022 voted for Samuel Horn to be the class speaker at the commencement ceremony Friday night. He compared their time at PHS as a roller coaster experience.

“Freshman year, a huge winter storm causes us to miss over a week off of school, which I know we all enjoyed,” Horn said. “Sophomore year we had even more time off from school when COVID hit. We all thought it would be a repeat of our freshman year but boy were we wrong. Junior year started with half of students distant from the other but regardless of the circumstances we endured.”

He said along with these larger events there were also many good memories the students had from their time at PHS. He highlighted the achievements of athletic teams including state champion wrestler, Chase Beckett.

“Curling was strong as usual and our football team had made the playoffs for the first time since 2008,” Horn said. “The Class of ’22 always brought school spirit.”

He jokingly admitted the class chant was difficult to hear in the crowd due to the difficulty of chanting “two-two” for long periods of time.

“If there’s one message I’d like to send to our class it would be to put yourself out there and take chances,” Horn said. “Often times people will take the safe option, they don’t want to put themselves out there where they know they will be uncomfortable. But the only way to grow as an individual is to get out of your comfort zone.”

Nehls gave a similar speech which included a quote from American humorist Will Rogers.

“He is famously quoted as saying ‘Even if you're on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there,’” Nehls said. “I challenge you to keep trying, don’t be afraid of failing and in everything you do always give it your best. Good luck on your future plans.”

District Administrator Josh Sween was proud to recognize the Class of 2022 right before they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas.

“You’ve achieved an important milestone. One that will serve as a strong foundation for your future,” Sween said. “No matter where you plan to go next the many wonderful experiences you had at Portage High School will serve you in your future endeavors.”

Sween added, “We are very proud of the academic, artistic, service and athletic accomplishments your class has had during your time in the Portage Community School District.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.