The Portage sewers are clear of any material left behind after a fire at a milk producer in January. Actions taken by the fire department and DNR contained the material and preventing it from spreading into the Wisconsin and Fox Rivers.

A fire at Associated Milk Producers Incorporated (AMPI) during the night of Jan. 2 led to about 20 gallons of liquid butter spilling into the Portage Canal and city sewers. The Portage Fire Department was called to along with a number of other area fire departments to help with the fire and also stop the spread of the butter into the large waterways in the area.

Portage’s Director of Public Works Phil Livingston said it was a collaborative effort between multiple departments that allowed the cleanup to be handled quickly and efficiently.

“We had public works personnel and wastewater staff working that night to begin clearing the main sewers,” Livingston said.

Initial reports from the DNR stated that approximately 20 gallons of melted butter or anhydrous milk fat (AMF) was stored in the room where the fire started.

The AMF flowed with the large amount of water used for fire suppression out of the building into storm sewers and the Portage Canal.

The AMF entered the canal and sewers as a liquid and then solidified. The DNR handled cleaning the Portage Canal with help from the Portage Fire Department.

Fire Chief Troy Haase said crews used absorbent booms last month to keep the waterways clear.

“We use absorbent booms anytime we want to control a material that flows into a waterway,” Haase said.

“We worked with AMPI staff to locate the sewer grates where the butter was flowing into and placed absorbent materials to slow the flow into the canal,” Haase explained. “We then deployed teams to place absorbent booms to contain the butter between two outfalls so it wouldn’t travel to the Fox River.”

There was AMF in sewer pipes leading from AMPI, 301 Brooks Street, to the Portage Wastewater treatment facility, 1600 E. Wisconsin Street. Those pipes are between 21 and 27 inches and even though the AMF never completely blocked any sewer pipes, something could potentially mix with the solid AMF and create a blockage in the pipes.

“There was a possibility that something could be stuck behind it and create a block,” Livingston said. “It could be something large that shouldn’t have been flushed down the toilet that could cause a blockage along with the AMF material.”

Livingston said the Portage sewer lines have been clear for about two weeks. The city worked with an outside company to make sure all of the AMF was cleared from the sewer lines.

A camera was sent down into the sewers to get a look at the AMF and staff noted there were minor blockages throughout the sewer system.

City staff worked to determine the best course of action and used a low-PH grease emulsifying agent to clear AMF from the walls of the sewer pipes. The day after the fire there was a man hole opening just downstream from AMPI where the AMF could be seen like a shelf on top of the water.

“It was a great collaborative effort made by public works, wastewater site staff, the fire department and AMPI to get this under control and handled effectively,” Livingston said.

The sewers and canal are now clear from AMF and Livingston said they will continue to monitor them. He said each week they send reports to the DNR regarding the pipes and the water in the city.