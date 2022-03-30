Portage shelters offer residents more than basic needs

Though River Haven’s two houses are designated as shelters, the Portage nonprofit offers more than “a place to lay your head at night.”

Some people approach the Pleasant Street buildings seeking shelter. Others come needing help with court cases, financial support for rent, toiletries or food.

“We’re not just putting someone up at night and sending them off during the day,” said Amy Luebke, the executive director of River Haven. “We’re really trying to end homelessness once and for all.”

Since starting her job at the shelter in July 2021, Luebke has seen many people come and go, switching out bedding and collecting toiletries for whoever comes next.

“Our census changes every day,” she said. “I don’t see that our numbers are ever really going to drop.”

The shelters, operating since 2010, allow residents to stay for up to 89 days. One house is reserved for women and families, while the other house is for men. In that time, residents are expected to hold jobs and seek permanent accommodations with the support of volunteers and shelter staff.

River Haven and its residents aren’t alone in this effort.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society provides residents $35 vouchers for clothing; local churches help fill the shelter pantries with food; community members and local businesses pitch in to make donations or repairs. Despite operating on a “shoestring budget” of donations, grants and fundraisers, the shelter is rich in community support.

Renewal Unlimited is a big part of this. Just 2 miles from the shelters, Renewal serves as the fiscal agent for River Haven, directing shelter residents toward lower-cost housing and employment, among other resources. They help an estimated 10 to 12 individuals and families each month from the shelter.

“When (clients) approach us ... they are ready to make changes in their lives,” said Suzanne Hoppe, Renewal’s executive director. “They’re at that point where they are open and ready for that change.”

Luebke says Renewal’s collaboration with River Haven is vital in making those changes happen.

“We wouldn’t be able to do this without Renewal,” Luebke said.

Over the past two years, the population River Haven serves has grown as more people lost wages and child care. Hourly employees were cut, many with no savings to fall back on.

“COVID put out a lot of people,” Luebke said.

With the relaxation of masking and distancing restrictions, the pandemic, in the eyes of many, is coming to a close. But for River Haven, a whole new crop of issues is sprouting up.

Last August marked the end of Wisconsin’s eviction moratorium. And on April 15, the state’s annual winter prohibition on shutting off gas and electricity for unpaid bills ends, which could leave many without light or heat.

“We’re seeing a ripple effect and I don’t think it’s going to be solved quickly or easily,” Luebke said.

This ripple — paired with pre-existing issues in child care availability, transportation and low wages — is what River Haven is battling to get its residents on their feet. They hold residents in their shelters to certain standards, though.

Those seeking shelter must undergo pre-screening before being admitted to the shelters. They are also required to apply to various assistance programs, including FoodShare Employment and Training, BadgerCare, Wisconsin Works, and FoodShare.

If those seeking help aren’t already employed, they’re also required to find a job within 31 days of admission to the shelter. Those who are elderly or on disability aren’t held to this rule, though.

“The people we work with are some of the hardest working people I’ve ever met,” Luebke said. “They come in here, and if they’re young and healthy, they’ll work 60 hours a week.”

Anecdotally, she says the assistance of the temporary shelter usually brings permanent results.

“Rarely do people become homeless again after they’re done with us from what I can tell,” she said. “Once their basic needs are met here at the shelter they can really bloom and blossom.”