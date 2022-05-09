Portage summer lunch program continues to grow

Over the last three years the Portage Lunch program has almost doubled the meals it has served to kids during the summer.

The Summer Lunch Program, which launched at the library in 2014, is intended for children 18 and younger, but there are no other restrictions for receiving meals Monday through Friday and no paperwork is required. Last year it served over 10,000 meals.

The program served 1,011 meals in 2014, 1,826 meals in 2015, 3,045 meals in 2016, 5,705 meals in 2017 and 5,046 meals in 2018.

Portage Summer Lunch schedule Free summer lunches will be provided to children Monday through Friday from June 13 to Aug. 31 at the following times and meal sites in Portage with no meals on July 4th: Splash Pad @ Goodyear Park, 920 De Witt St. 11:10 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Portage Public Library, 253 West Edgewater St. 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Lincoln Park, 404 East Carroll St. 11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. Sanborn Park, 922 W. Franklin St. 12:15 p.m. – 12:35 p.m.

Caitlin Richardson, FoodWIse coordinator with UW-Extension, said last year the five meal sites throughout Portage served 10,276 meals compared to 7,461 meals in 2020 and 5,390 meals served last year.

The United States Department of Agriculture pays for the meals, which are then prepared and packed by food service staff from the Wisconsin Dells School District. They will then be delivered to the four meal sites this summer.

Last year the program had five meal sites for grab-and-go meals. This year the program will return to pre-COVID rules set by the USDA.

“Kids will need to eat the meals on-site,” Richardson said. “These are rules put in place by the USDA and the meal sites must follow them to continue funding the program.”

Richardson added these rules are in place for safety reasons and to ensure the children get the meals themselves. During 2020 and 2021 the meal sites were grab-and-go to make it easier for families to participate.

Also returning this year is the weekend snack bag that every child receives on Fridays, which is paid for with donations from the community.

“Those are still grab-and-go and don’t have to be eaten on-site,” Richardson said. “These bags include soup, granola bars and other non-perishable food items.”

This year there will be four meal sites around Portage instead of five. The Portage Splash Pad, Portage Public Library, Lincoln Park and Sanborn Park will continue to serve as meal sites with the School Road site not returning for this year.

“The fifth site could return next year, we’ll see,” Richardson said. The program needs volunteers or site hosts for it to run as smooth as possible.

“The Dells staff that delivers the meals will be at the meal site but the site host will be doing most of the interacting with the kids getting meals,” Richardson said. “The site hosts will be in charge of handing out the meals, interacting with the kids and making sure the site is clean after the meal site is closed for the day.”

Richardson explained the program has a summer lunch program committee that is in need of more volunteers as well as people to serve on the committee.

How to become a volunteer For more information on how to become a volunteer visit https://columbia.extension.wisc.edu/2022-summer-lunch-program/summer-lunch-program/interested-in-volunteering/?fbclid=IwAR1Eg2d0ZbFSLshlen02QlyinMJmpRKh0LcViVdJ-Wle139wf72vaRpAhfk. Or call Caitlin Richardson at UW-Extension for more information on volunteer opportunities or to join the lunch program committee, 608-472-9680.

“We meet once a month and our meetings have a virtual option,” Richardson said.

As the summer gets closer Richardson said she plans on putting more updates on the program’s Facebook page.

“This program is very important to the community,” Richardson said. “Portage students can receive free lunch during the school year and some schools offer free breakfast. This program allows students to get a level of nutrition throughout the summer.”

Richardson added, “One of our core principals of these programs across the country are to make sure the youth in our communities have access to at least one quality nutritious meal a day. This gives kids the opportunity to develop relations with adults and other kids using the program. It also has physical and mental health benefits and it gives kids another reason to get outside and get fresh air during the summer.”

