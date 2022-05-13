Portage taxi service hours changing

The Portage Cab Company will stop overnight service starting next week due to a drop in ridership and a shortage of available drivers, City Administrator Shawn Murphy announced during Thursday's meeting of the Portage City Council.

“We regret that we have to announce and implement some taxi service changes,” Murphy said during the meeting.

The changes will take effect May 15.

Portage has a contract with Running Inc., of Viroqua, which operates Portage Cab Company in the early morning hours as part of the SafeRide program. Beginning Sunday, there will be no service between midnight and 5 a.m.

Portage Finance Director/Treasurer Jennifer Becker said the city is in the second year of a five-year contract with Running Inc.

Murphy told the council that Portage is one of the few municipalities across the state with 24-hour service every day of the year. Murphy said the taxi cab company has had problems over the last 18 months with staffing drivers and dispatchers.

“Most share ride services operate hours and shut down well before midnight or only operate five or six days a week,” Murphy said. He added that for a while, the Portage Cab Company only had one driver working between midnight and 5 a.m., which put even more strain on the company.

“There have been times that service has been suspended for a time period because that driver couldn’t work seven days a week,” Murphy said. “For the past several months we’ve had to stop service because we only had one driver during those early morning hours.”

These issues have led to disruptions in service, including having to suspend it entirely. Murphy said the ridership of the Portage taxi dropped between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. with an average of 1.8 passengers an hour. In comparison, the company averages 15 riders per hour during peak periods: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 to 5 p.m.; and 7 to 9 p.m.

“That ridership has led to some people waiting an hour for a taxi to arrive,” Murphy said.

Murphy said Running Inc. proposed the changes. The contract between the city and Running Inc. states the taxi cabs must operate at least 47,500 hours annually, which averages out to approximately 130 driver hours per day.

By having more drivers on the road during peak hours, it will level out the absence of service between midnight and 5 a.m., Murphy said.

“We will continue working with Running Inc. to fill those positions,” Murphy said. “The company will continue to monitor the rider logs and plan to go back to 24-hour service when those positions are filled.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.