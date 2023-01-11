 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Portage teen faces sexual assault, burglary charges in Columbia County

  • 0
Columbia County Courthouse
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Charges have been filed against a Portage teen for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and stealing nearly $20,000 in vaping cartridges in December.

Angel M. Perales Oyola, 17, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old, felony retail theft – greater than $10,000, burglary of a building or dwelling, and two other felony and misdemeanor theft offenses. His cash bond was set at $10,000 at his initial appearance on Jan. 3.

At a hearing Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court, Perales Oyola was in custody and waived time limits for a preliminary hearing to take place.

If found guilty of the sexual-assault charge, Perales Oyola could face up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision. He faces up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted of felony retail theft.

People are also reading…

According to the criminal complaint:

Portage Police responded to a call at Jim’s BP in Portage on Dec. 8 for a report of a burglary. An officer spoke with a witness who saw a broken window at the gas station.

The officer reviewed surveillance video from the business. The video showed a male approach the gas station at 2:06 a.m. and then break the window. The person then went into the business, broke the glass of a cabinet and emptied the contents into two duffel bags, then crawled out the broken window and ran from the scene.

The manager of the gas station told the officer approximately $19,500 worth of vape cartridges missing.

Also according to the complaint, Portage Police to a home on Dec. 22 for a report of a burglary. The officer spoke with two people at the home who said a firearm, two passports and about $100 in cash was been missing from a safe.

The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.Earlier in the morning the FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9 a.m. Eastern. Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports. The agency said that normal air traffic operations were resuming gradually across the U.S. following the outage.More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were cancelled early in the day.The FAA said that it continues to look into the cause of the initial problem.The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.— The FAA (@FAANews) January 11, 2023More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.President Joe Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.I just spoke to Buttigieg. They dont know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes," Biden said. "I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We dont know what the cause of it is.Buttigieg said in a tweet that he was in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but were beginning to spread west. Inbound international flights into Miami International Airport continued to land, but all departures have been delayed since 6:30 a.m., said airport spokesman Greg Chin.The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now, the FAA said. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that National Airspace System operations remain limited.Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.All aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airports website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today, the carrier said in a prepared statement. We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

The officer spoke to a 15-year-old at the home, who told the officer Perales Oyola had been at the house and the two were hanging out, when Perales Oyola sexually assaulted the teen, despite the teen's effort to make him stop, the complaint states.

The next day, according to the complaint, a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was sent to a report of disorderly conduct at a home on Highway 16. A search warrant was executed at the home, and authorities found vape cartridges matching the brand stolen on Dec. 8.

Perales Oyola was questioned about the burglaries. He allegedly admitted to stealing from the safe at the Portage home. Perales Oyola also said he had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old at the residence on Dec. 22, the complaint states.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Feb. 20 with a return date set for March 29.

Fave 5: Reporter Jonathan Richie's memorable 2022 stories from Columbia County

School Staff helping with bus driver duties. A selection of county roads open to ATV/UTV usage, City leaders get look at housing report that shows a lack of affordable housing in Portage.  Students get a local first hand look at farming in Columbia County. A new substance recovery site opens to help residents. All in a look back at 2022.

+1 
Angel M. Perales Oyola

Perales Oyola

 COLUMBIA COUNTY JAIL
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News