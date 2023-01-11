Portage teen faces sexual assault, burglary charges in Columbia County

Charges have been filed against a Portage teen for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old and stealing nearly $20,000 in vaping cartridges in December.

Angel M. Perales Oyola, 17, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years old, felony retail theft – greater than $10,000, burglary of a building or dwelling, and two other felony and misdemeanor theft offenses. His cash bond was set at $10,000 at his initial appearance on Jan. 3.

At a hearing Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court, Perales Oyola was in custody and waived time limits for a preliminary hearing to take place.

If found guilty of the sexual-assault charge, Perales Oyola could face up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision. He faces up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted of felony retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

Portage Police responded to a call at Jim’s BP in Portage on Dec. 8 for a report of a burglary. An officer spoke with a witness who saw a broken window at the gas station.

The officer reviewed surveillance video from the business. The video showed a male approach the gas station at 2:06 a.m. and then break the window. The person then went into the business, broke the glass of a cabinet and emptied the contents into two duffel bags, then crawled out the broken window and ran from the scene.

The manager of the gas station told the officer approximately $19,500 worth of vape cartridges missing.

Also according to the complaint, Portage Police to a home on Dec. 22 for a report of a burglary. The officer spoke with two people at the home who said a firearm, two passports and about $100 in cash was been missing from a safe.

The officer spoke to a 15-year-old at the home, who told the officer Perales Oyola had been at the house and the two were hanging out, when Perales Oyola sexually assaulted the teen, despite the teen's effort to make him stop, the complaint states.

The next day, according to the complaint, a Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was sent to a report of disorderly conduct at a home on Highway 16. A search warrant was executed at the home, and authorities found vape cartridges matching the brand stolen on Dec. 8.

Perales Oyola was questioned about the burglaries. He allegedly admitted to stealing from the safe at the Portage home. Perales Oyola also said he had sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old at the residence on Dec. 22, the complaint states.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Feb. 20 with a return date set for March 29.