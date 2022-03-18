Portage teen pleads not guilty in auto theft case

A Portage teen pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony take and drive vehicle without consent.

Zachery T. Otto, 19, was charged with the counts of take and drive vehicle without consent in Columbia County Circuit Court back in November. On Thursday, Otto was back in court where a number of cases were heard.

Online records show Otto is being held on $10,000 cash bond at Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Institution while he awaits a potential jury trial in the vehicle theft case.

In a Columbia County courtroom Thursday, Judge Todd Hepler addressed a number of cases Otto is involved in which include an obstructing an officer case and criminal escape.

Otto pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The criminal complaint in that case states on July 22, 2020 two Portage Police officers went to Otto’s home because of an open warrant he had linked to another case. Otto allegedly fled the scene after telling the officers he was not going back to jail.

Columbia County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Ross and Hepler said Thursday Otto has had difficulties following the conditions of his probation. Hepler said while on probation Otto has used methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Hepler sentenced Otto to 90 days of jail on both counts of resisting an officer to run concurrently. He added if Otto is sentenced in the other cases, those sentences would run consecutively with the 90-day sentence.

In the auto theft case, there are four sets of victims that would be contacted by the court prior to any sentencing hearing, Hepler said.

According to the criminal complaint in that case filed in November, Portage Police received a report on May 26 an SUV stolen from a parking lot on Dunn Street. The vehicle was eventually found in Madison.

Then in October, Portage Police received a cell phone extraction sent from the digital forensic unit after a search warrant was granted on it. A Portage detective reviewed the contents of the phone.

The complaint states the phone allegedly had a video on it showing the stolen SUV with Otto driving in speeds over 110 mph. The detective found other similar videos on the phone. The extraction also had the GPS location of the cell phone and allegedly places Otto in the area when the vehicle was stolen.

On May 28, Portage Police dispatched to a business on East Oneida Street where a car was stolen. On June 18, the stolen vehicle was again recovered in Madison and transferred to a Madison Police impound lot.

Also on May 28, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Cass Street in Portage and eventually found in Fitchburg. The complaint alleges similar video and GPS information was found on the cell phone establishing Otto at the time and place of both vehicle thefts.

A similar report was made earlier, on May 1, to Portage Police of a car reportedly stolen from a residence on Prospect Avenue. The car was later located in Sun Prairie.

There was a DNA sample recovered from the steering wheel of this car and was compared to Otto’s DNA. Portage Police allege the DNA from the steering wheel and Otto matched. The victim said they did not give permission to anyone to take the car.

While in custody at the Columbia County Jail, Otto was able to leave the facility on Huber work release. In October he was charged with felony escape-criminal attest after Otto allegedly did not return to the jail on one occasion while being out on Huber work release.

On Thursday, Hepler said the cases would both be combined for a plea/sentencing hearing. Otto is scheduled to be back in court for the plea/sentencing hearing on April 18.

