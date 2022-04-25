Portage teen sentenced in car theft case

A Portage teen was sentenced to serve 18 months in state prison after pleading no contest to two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent in 2021.

Zachery T. Otto, 18, was sentenced in Columbia County Circuit Court last week after pleading no contest to two of six counts of vehicle theft. The other four counts were dismissed but read in, which means they can be considered for sentencing purposes.

Otto was facing six felony counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent. He was facing a possible 18 years in prison with 18 years of extended supervision if convicted on all counts.

Online records show on April 18 Otto pleaded no contest. Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler found Otto guilty due to the no contest plea. Hepler sentenced Otto to serve 18 months of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.

Hepler set Otto to pay restitution of $9,649.35 in the case. Online records show Otto remains in custody at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Institute.

According to the criminal complaint in that case filed in November:

Portage Police received a report on May 26 of an SUV stolen from a parking lot on Dunn Street. The vehicle was eventually found in Madison.

Then in October, Portage Police received a cell phone extraction sent from the digital forensic unit after a search warrant was granted on it. A Portage detective reviewed the content of the phone.

The complaint states the phone allegedly had a video on it showing the stolen SUV with Otto driving in speeds over 110 mph. The detective found other similar videos on the phone. The extraction also had the GPS location of the cell phone and allegedly places Otto in the area when the vehicle was stolen.

On May 28, Portage Police dispatched to a business on East Oneida Street where a car was stolen. On June 18, the stolen vehicle was again recovered in Madison and transferred to a Madison Police impound lot.

Also on May 28, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Cass Street in Portage and eventually found in Fitchburg. The complaint alleges that similar video and GPS information was found on the cell phone establishing Otto at the time and place of both vehicle thefts.

A similar report was made earlier, on May 1, to Portage Police of a car reportedly stolen from a residence on Prospect Avenue. The car was later located in Sun Prairie.

There was a DNA sample recovered from the steering wheel of this car and was compared to Otto’s DNA. Portage Police allege the DNA from the steering wheel and Otto matched. The victim said they did not give permission to anyone to take the car.

Otto was also charged with criminal escape in October while being held at Columbia County Jail on Huber work release. That charge was dismissed but read in for sentencing purposes.

