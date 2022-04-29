Portage teen who died in crash honored through blood drive

A Portage mother is continuing her son’s legacy of giving nearly a year after his death.

Ezra Jahn was 17, freshly graduated from Portage High School, when he died in a car crash on May 31, 2021. Now, his mother Dawn Jahn has partnered with the American Red Cross of Wisconsin to host a blood drive in honor of the boy she described as “a giver.”

“He always gave,” said Jahn. “No matter who you were, what you needed, he would take the time to make sure that you were happy, that you had what you needed.”

The goal for the drive — set to take place June 6 — is 42 donor appointments. Jahn said 21 of those slots have already been filled by friends and family, many of whom have never given blood before.

“Even if they’d never done it before, they’d do it for Ezra,” Jahn said.

Helping Jahn to "do it for Ezra" is Justin Kern, communications director at the American Red Cross. When Jahn initially reached out to the Red Cross, it had been just a few months since her son had died.

“We are happy to work with (Jahn) and have this blood drive happen,” Kern said. “I think the big thing is to do something in Ezra’s memory.”

According to Kern, the American Red Cross does many “in memory of” drives annually. Jahn’s drive, he says, is filling up fast, but still has availability.

“Our hope definitely is to get it booked up soon,” Kern said.

If the appointments do fill up and people are still interested in honoring Ezra with a blood donation, Kern said there’s an alternative way to give.

If you go: When: Monday, June 6, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage Appointments: Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ZIP code: 53901; sponsor code: Ezra; or call (800) RED CROSS

“Even if this drive books up, what we’ll encourage folks to do is to make an appointment at another drive coming up,” he said. “It’s still that same legacy.”

Working at the Red Cross and putting memorial blood drives together, Kern said he’s learned a lot about legacy.

“Everybody that donates blood really is connected with helping to save lives,” said Kern. “That’s never lost on me.”

No matter how people are able to donate, Jahn said she knows her son would be grateful.

“I think he would appreciate it,” she said. “His legacy can be still of giving towards the community and people that are in need."

A paragraph on the flyers for Ezra’s blood drive describes him as “very caring to everyone around him.”

“If you were down, it was his goal to make your day better," the flyer reads. "And if you were lucky enough to know him, you also know that Ezra gave the best hugs.”

His mother said this is how she wants him remembered, not just as a car crash victim. She added that beyond blood donation, those who want to honor her son’s legacy can do something else: Buckle up.

“I truly believe if my son would’ve been wearing a seatbelt he’d still be here today,” said Jahn.

