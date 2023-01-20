Portage teens charged with attempted armed robbery

Two teenagers are facing serious felony charges after they allegedly attempted to rob a pair of 14-year-olds on a Portage street earlier this month, according to court documents.

Michael C. Veach, 19, Portage, and Austin Z. Sauer, 17, Portage, have both been charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery. Sauer’s charges include the party to a crime modifier.

If found guilty, each count comes with the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision.

At their initial appearances on Tuesday, Judge Troy Cross set bonds for each defendant: a $500 signature bond for Veach and a $500 cash bond for Sauer. District Attorney Brenda Yaskal had asked for a $500 cash bond for Sauer because he has an open misdemeanor case from December with the condition that he not commit a crime while out on bond.

Veach and Sauer are also facing one count each of misdemeanor attempt entry into a locked vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Jan. 17:

A Portage police officer spoke with the two teens about an attempted robbery on Jan. 12. In the incident, the victims explained they were walking on East Albert Street when three individuals approached them and allegedly said “show me what you got.”

The victims reported the individuals were wearing dark clothes and masks. One of the individuals allegedly reached into a sweater pocket which led one of the victims to believe they had a concealed weapon.

The complaint states at this point both victims ran from the scene.

Veach was identified as one of the suspects. Veach allegedly admitted to taking part in the robbery. When the officer asked Veach why they might be looking for him he allegedly responded, “Because we tried to rob two kids.”

Veach said he was with Sauer and a juvenile, whose name has not been released, in the attempted robbery and added they did not get anything of value. Police found an air gun that looks like a real hand gun along with a backpack that had a large cleaver or hatchet inside.

Before the alleged attempted robbery happened, there was a third victim who saw several people attempt to break into their car. The victim told police the incident was caught on camera. Police reviewed the footage and identified the suspect as Veach.

Veach told police he had no intention of stealing the car, but was going to go through the belongings inside the vehicle. Veach identified the juvenile and Sauer as the two with him. Sauer was arrested on Jan. 14.

Sauer and Veach both waived time limits for their preliminary hearings. Their cases both have pre-trial dates scheduled for February.