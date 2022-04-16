Portage United Methodist Church folds cranes for Ukraine

Amid the stained glass depictions of Bible stories and rows of pews in the Portage United Methodist Church is a collection of colorful paper cranes — 1,453 to be exact. With each paper crane folded, anonymous donors give a dollar to one of three charities dedicated to helping Ukrainians.

It’s part of a project started by church member Liz Gregory and church council co-president Barbara Berg. The cranes were originally just a way for Gregory and Berg to keep their hands busy and combat their anxiety about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, they’ve evolved, taking off as if their wings were real.

“Initially it was just one or two people making them,” said Berg. “Everybody is so concerned and we’re all feeling like, ‘What can we do?’”

According to Gregory, things really opened up when they brought the idea to the congregation about three weeks ago. Setting up a table after each Sunday service, the pair would teach people how to fold the cranes, offering them paper to take home.

“They’d fold and fold and fold,” recalled Gregory. “It got bigger and bigger.”

The message behind the cranes was peace, and Berg added that that’s exactly what those colorful squares of paper brought to the congregation.

“It changed the whole atmosphere here at our church,” Berg said. “People felt like they had something to focus on and to do something good.”

Word spread beyond the church and into the Portage community about the cranes and their meaning, prompting anonymous donors to fold in their own assistance — offering to donate a dollar for each crane.

Three funds were chosen for the donations.

The United Methodist Committee on Relief provides humanitarian aid to those in need around the world. World Central Kitchen brings meals to those facing crises. More locally, It’s All About You, a Baraboo yoga studio, was chosen as well, as they have been gathering funds to donate themselves.

Already, the church has seen the impacts of their monetary aid. According to Berg, a pregnant woman in Ukraine was unable to get the cesarean section she needed. With the money raised from the cranes, Berg says the woman was able to get on a train to France and have her baby safely.

Gregory added that the inspiration behind the cranes also came from a hospital bed.

In the 1977 children’s book “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes,” 12-year-old Sadako is sick with leukemia and confined to her hospital bed in Hiroshima. Sadako remembers the Japanese legend that if a sick person folds a thousand paper cranes, the gods will make them healthy again.

“In Japan the cranes are a special creature,” Gregory said.

Gregory quoted Sadako’s diary entry from the story: “‘I will write peace on your wings and you will fly over the world in peace.’”

Sadako didn’t live long enough to finish her thousand cranes in the story, but Berg and Gregory are beyond their original goal of a thousand cranes by Easter. Beyond helping those in Ukraine, Berg said it’s brought the congregation closer together, all folding for a purpose.

“This has been a wonderful way to open up and join with our church family,” Berg said. ”We’re so blessed to be able to do this little small part.”