Portage water safe from PFAS

Portage officials have announced the city drinking water does not pose any health threats after being tested for excessive amounts of chemicals.

A statement released by the Portage Utilities manager Jerad Royal said the Utilities partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to conduct voluntary sampling of the drinking water for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Royal explained PFAS "are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades and continue to be used in numerous products including non-stick cookware, fast-food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam."

The DNR is funding and supporting local communities with a voluntary statewide PFAS drinking water sampling program from public water systems due to identified environmental and human health concerns, Royal said.

A report was put together by the Consumer Confidence Report. That report outlines the different types of contaminants tested during the survey and none of them had a level high enough to make it a violation with the DNR.

Two of the big contaminants are copper and lead which can lead to serious health issues. The report states copper is an essential nutrient, but "some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress."

The report adds infants and children who, if drinking water containing lead, can experience delays in physical or mental development.

The DNR has set up regulations requiring drinking water systems to take action to remove PFAS if concentrations of 70 parts per trillion or more are observed in the system. Although there weren’t any immediate concerns, the city decided to have the water checked.

"We are always concerned what is in our public water supply. We felt that it was important to identify what levels of PFAS compounds, if any, were present in our water supply as soon as possible," Royal said. "Especially when other Wisconsin communities were discovering PFAS in their systems."

Royal added that the department monitors the drinking water for contaminants as the PFAS limits and regulations are still being developed by the DNR.

"We felt it was important to identify the levels of PFAS so that we could start planning to treat it. Since PFAS were not found in our water to any significant limit, we wanted to share this information with our customers/residents," Royal said.