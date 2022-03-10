Portage welcomes new finance director

The city of Portage has a new finance director who is responsible for budgeting, overviewing capital projects and managing other city assets.

“Everything is figureoutable,” Jennifer Becker said. It is a motto for her and is on a sign in her office at Portage City Hall.

She has worked in the public sector for seven years and was named as the finance director last month and has spent the few weeks learning the mechanics of her new role with the help of former director Jean Mohr.

Becker grew up in Sun Prairie and lives just outside Pardeeville with her husband, two sons and three dogs that keep her busy when not at her office at Portage City Hall. Before being named the new finance director Becker was clerk/treasurer for the village of Pardeeville.

“It’s going well,” Becker said in her office on Thursday morning. “It’s my third full week on the job, first on my own.”

She spent the first two weeks on the job working with Mohr. In that time, she went through training and got a grasp on what is going on in the city treasury department.

At the last common council meeting, Mohr was thanked for her service over the last several years as the finance director. Mayor Rick Dodd thanked Mohr for her oversight of the $26 million that includes the city and utilities cash and investment accounts.

“The city is in good hands with Jennifer,” Mohr said. She served as finance director initially from 2007 to 2010 and then again from 2012 to 2022 before retiring.

Mohr gave an overview of Portage finances in November to the Portage Common Council and explained the city was in good financial shape. The common council passed the $26.6 million budget for 2022 in November.

Becker is prepared for the budget process to start up again for 2023 in a few months.

“Portage is a bigger municipality than I previously worked in and there are exciting things going on in Portage,” Becker said. “I’m excited about the projects like the Canal restoration and the new development on the northside of Portage.”

Becker said she enjoys working in the public sector because it keeps her engaged with the community.

“I like working with people,” she said. “As clerk/treasurer I became more involved in the community. That role helped me understand what’s going on in the village and understand the entire process of the finances.”

Becker said she enjoys the details of the job.

“There’s a lot of spreadsheets in this job that span from property taxes to department budgets,” Becker said. “I don’t mind going over those spreadsheets and numbers.”

