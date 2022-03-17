Portage welcomes youth librarian

The Portage Public Library has welcomed a new youth services librarian who will manage the children’s department of the library.

Ann Vickman started her career as a teacher in Texas. As she transitioned to a school librarian, Vickman knew she wanted to come back to her native Wisconsin where she grew up to be closer to her family.

“I grew up in West Bend and my family is still in Wisconsin,” Vickman said. “I knew I always wanted to come back to Wisconsin.”

She spent 25 years working in the Los Fresnos area in south Texas after graduating from UW-Green Bay.

“I was a school teacher and then transitioned to school librarian,” she said. “It was a pretty easy transition as I enjoy working with kids and both positions allow me to do that.”

Vickman explained in Texas a school librarian needs to be a teacher for at least three years.

“It was not a big leap from teacher to librarian for me,” she said. “I really enjoy teaching and working with kids and I enjoy those experiences and I knew I wanted to keep doing that type of work.”

After living in Texas she had made a plan to move back to Wisconsin for a potential librarian or teacher position. Her plans became reality when Vickman saw the open youth services librarian job in Portage.

“I was planning on moving back up here after the school year ended but once I saw the Portage job I knew it was the right thing,” Vickman said. “I can’t pass up this opportunity is what I thought. It all worked out

Vickman was named the new youth services librarian for the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater Street, earlier this month. She steps into a role that was held by Dawn Foster for 27 years. Foster retired last summer and the library has been searching for a replacement since with numerous job postings.

In the time since Foster left and Vickman started, children’s library assistant Angie Tomlinson oversaw the department with the help of library director Debbie Bird.

Bird said she is excited to have Vickman on board at the library after months of searching.

“Ann started last week and she’s doing great so far,” Bird said.

Vickman said the first weeks on the job have been great so far.

“It’s been an excellent start,” she said. “Everyone has been welcoming. I’ve been meeting with local families with kids and their parents.”

She is not new to Portage having spent summers at a cabin in Montello and during those summers spent a lot of time in Portage.

Vickman understands the importance of a strong library and its link to a strong community.

“Libraries provide equal access to all community members to a variety of resources including computers, technology and of course books and other information,” she said. “When you have a strong library in the community you get informed citizens with these resources at your fingertips at no cost to them.”

The library is getting ready for a number of spring and summer programs. Vickman is taking over the Tuesday/Wednesday toddler story time. Story time often features guests, including Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke and Portage Municipal Judge Karl Kindschi.

“People can sign up for that on our website or by stopping by the library in-person or by giving us a call,” Vickman said.

“I look forward to meeting more people at the library and in the community,” Vickman said. “People can stop by the library and introduce themselves to me. I like meeting families and it's always good to see children in the library section.”

